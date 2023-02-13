MMA News today (2/13/23): Israel Adesanya reveals fighter pay advocacy contributed to Francis Ngannou’s UFC departure, Welterweight doesn’t like Jon Jones’ chances at UFC 285

Welcome to MMA News today, a new daily feature running down the most interesting stories in the world of mixed martial arts. For February 13, 2023, we’re taking a look at:

Israel Adesanya reveals that Francis Ngannou left the UFC after unsuccessfully negotiating for better fighter pay

Stephen Thompson feels that Jon Jones is too slow to beat Cyril Gane at UFC 285

Dan Hooker slams ‘cheating dog’ Islam Makhachev for using an I.V to rehydrate ahead of UFC 284 super fight

Israel Adesanya feels Francis Ngannou’s exit from the UFC linked to disagreement over fighter pay

Former UFC Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya revealed that one of the reasons for Francis Ngannou‘s exit from the UFC was due to a dispute over fighter pay.

Speaking to the media gathered in the RAC arena at UFC 284, Adesanya said that Ngannou wanted to secure prelim fighters more money so that the pay and accommodation for their third cornermen didn’t have to come out from their own checks.

“He [Francis] wasn’t asking for crazy, ridiculous, diva-ish demands. It was something as little as for the guys fighting on the opening [bouts], having their third cornerman being paid for, having their hotel being paid for…little things like that,” said Adesanya.

The middleweight phenom, who is slated to rematch Alex Pereira for the title at UFC 287, also threw his weight behind Francis’ stand against the UFC.

He did, however, say that it is quite likely Francis Ngannou will be back in the UFC soon.

Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson doesn’t rate Jon Jones’ chances against Cyril Gane at UFC 285

UFC welterweight Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson does not think that Jon Jones will be able to hurt Cyril Gane when they clash at UFC 285.



Thompson, speaking in a video on his Youtube channel, had the following to say when breaking down the fight:

“Jon Jones is not fast. And he’s gonna be even slower now that he’s 280 [lbs]. He’s definitely going to be slower… I just don’t see Jon Jones touching him [Gane]. He’s [Gane] phenomenal at [striking], he’s super fast.”

Thompson also mentioned that Jones’ extended period of inactivity would factor into how the fight plays out.

Read More: Stephen Thompson Doesn’t Like Jon Jones’ Chances at UFC 285



You can also watch the full video below:

Dan Hooker accuses ‘cheating dog’ Islam Makhachev of cheating ahead of UFC 284

In a series of explosive tweets, UFC lightweight Dan ‘The Hangman’ Hooker accused Islam Makhachev of using intravenous means to rehydrate following his UFC 284 weight cut.

Dumb cunt thinks he can fly to Australia hire a nurse to give him an I.V and we won’t find out. Cheating dog. — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) February 13, 2023

When asked by a fan to clarify who the tweet above was referring to, Hooker went on to explicitly name Islam Makhachev.

Makhachev beat UFC featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski in a back-and-forth affair at UFC 284 that garnered widespread adulation for both men. Although all three judges saw it unanimously for Makhachev (48-47, 48-47 and 49-46), many in the MMA world including the likes of Joe Rogan felt that Alexander Volkanovski won.

However, these latest accusations from Hooker threaten to dampen Makhachev’s victory lap, if proven.