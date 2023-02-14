MMA News today (2/14/23): Israel Adesanya trash talks Islam Makhachev, Paddy Pimblett feels Alexander Volkanovski should have had a 10-8 round at UFC 284 and more

Welcome to MMA News today, a daily feature running down the most interesting stories in the world of mixed martial arts. For February 14, 2023, we’re taking a look at:

It was recently announced that UFC superstar Conor McGregor will coach The Ultimate Fighter season 31 opposite Michael Chandler.

The duo is also set to lock horns inside the Octagon later in the year, after the show’s completion. The exact date of the fight is yet to be announced, but we do know a few cities that are being considered to host the fight.

While Chandler had a number of interesting soundbites about the fight after its confirmation, the outspoken Irishman, rather uncharacteristically, hadn’t weighted in – until now.

Speaking to Mirror Fighting, the Irishman finally broke his silence on the fight and, in typical Conor McGregor fashion, had a interesting tidbit about how he’s kicking following the broken leg he sustained at UFC 264.

Israel Adesanya to Islam Makhachev: “Who’s The Small Man Now?”

Israel Adesanya has always been a vocal supporter of Alexander Volkanovski and that was on full display at UFC 284.

‘Stylebender’ was in attendance at cage side as the UFC featherweight champion took on Islam Makhachev in an attempt to earn double champ status.

The Dagestani fighter would ultimately emerge victorious on the night, but Volkanovski had more than his fair share of moments in the fight – the most telling of which played out in the fifth round.



Makhachev would repeatedly chase for a takedown but Volkanovski’s takedown defence held firm, eliciting wild cheers from the fans present.

In a video that was posted on his FREESTYLEBENDER Youtube channel, Adesanya was caught on camera shouting ‘Who’s the small man now?’, a comment presumably aimed at Makhachev for repeatedly referring to Alexander Volkanovski as a ‘small guy’ in the lead up to the fight.

Paddy Pimblett: Alexander Volkanovski scored a 10-8 round against Islam Makhachev at UFC 284

Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett feels that Alexander Volkanovski should have been granted the decision victory against Islam Makhachev at UFC 284.

In fact, the UFC lightweight prospect was convinced that the fifth round should have been scored a 10-8 in favour of Volkanovski.

The fifth round saw the Aussie fighter defend Makhachev’s takedown attempts, before effecting a knockdown of the lightweight champion and finishing the round on top.

“That’s a 10-8 round lad! That’s a 10-8 round lad!”, Paddy can be heard exclaiming in the UFC 284 reaction video he posted on his Youtube channel.

Like Joe Rogan and many others in the MMA community, Paddy’s disbelief is also plain for all to see when Makhachev is announced as the winner.

