MMA News Today (2/16/23): Youtuber Impersonates UFC Staff And Joins Alexander Volkanovski’s UFC 284 Walkout, Update on Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal Court Trial Date

Youtuber impersonates UFC staff to attend UFC 284, manages to walk out with Alexander Volkanovski

Fledgling Youtuber MikeyT had a fake UFC employee ID and T-shirt created so that he could blend in, attend and gain access to fighters at UFC 284.



In the video he posted on his Youtube channel, Mikey reveals that the tickets to the event sold out so quickly that he wasn’t able to purchase one in time.

As a result, he had to resort to sneaking into the RAC arena disguised as a UFC videographer. He also gained access to the backstage area, the cage side media area and somehow managed to accompany Alexander Volkanovski on his walkout to the Octagon while recording the whole experience on his camera.



And he managed to navigate the entire shebang without arousing any suspicion whatsoever, bypassing any security measures the UFC had in place with ease.

You can watch the full video below. It’s absolutely worth 12 minutes of your time.

Jorge Masvidal will go to trial in May for sneak attack on arch-rival Colby Covington

The trial date to determine Jorge Masvidal’s guilt in the aggravated battery and criminal mischief charges levied against him has been set to May 22, 2023 following a continuance. The pre-trial will take place on May 10.

Masvidal attacked Colby Covington outside of the Papi Stake restaurant, Miami, in March 2022, shortly after losing their grudge match at UFC 272.



Covington alleged that Masvidal had snuck up on him from behind and that the attack had left him with brain damage and a chipped tooth.



Masvidal was later arrested and had to post a bond of USD 5000 to secure his release.

‘Gamebred’ and his team are also investigating the alleged personal relationship between a police officer involved in the case and Colby Covington.

Jon Jones is open to Daniel Cormier providing commentary for his UFC 285 fight against Cyril Gane

Jon Jones posted a classy tweet giving Daniel Cormier his blessing to be in the commentary booth for UFC 285. The tweet followed a fan asking Cormier to recuse himself from commentating Jones’ fight at UFC 285, for the sake of ‘credibility’.

Cormier then hit back at the fan, asking him if there were any other fights he wanted him to not commentate.

Ok, any other fights you want me off? I took last night off at your suggestion. Was the experience much more enjoyable? https://t.co/66g2EEyKYL — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) February 12, 2023

It would seem that Jones is also in Cormier’s corner, in this matter.

In addition, the former Light Heavyweight king also praised his long-time rival for being “really good” at his job.

Jones and Cormier shared a bitter, drawn-out rivalry through their careers and fought two times inside the Octagon.

Jones would emerge victorious both times, although his second win at UFC 214 was turned into a No Contest following a positive test for Turinabol, an anabolic steroid and a banned substance.