MMA News Today (2/20/23): Sean O’Malley Worried Conor McGregor Will Struggle After PED Use, Fans Issue Death Threat to UFC Fighter After Loss and more

UFC Bantamweight superstar Sean O’Malley recently weighed in on the difficulty Conor McGregor might face due to performance enhancing drugs (PED) use.



Speaking on the TimboSugarShow podcast featuring the Nelk Boys as guests, O’Malley claimed that McGregor has been ‘sauced up’ in his time away from the sport and that it may be difficult for him to train for the Michael Chandler fight as a result of that.

McGregor, 34, snapped his leg in half enroute to a TKO loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Since then, the Irishman has removed himself from the USADA testing pool as he aims to recover and get back in fight shape.



However, with the Michael Chandler fight being slated for later this year, McGregor has to re-enter the testing pool at least six months prior to the contest.

O’Malley feels that this process wouldn’t be easy, given that training levels generally suffer a drop when an athlete comes off PED use. He also weighs in on a potential Islam Makhachev or Alexander Volkanovski matchup should the Irishman win his comeback fight against Chandler.

You can watch the timestamped discussion on McGregor here.

UFC Light Heavyweight William Hill reveals he has received death threats from fans after loss to Marcin Prachnio

William Hill put up a lackluster performance in his loss to Marcin Prachnio over the weekend at UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Blanchfield.

Hill only managed to throw 31 strikes throughout the entirety of the 15-minute contest while his opponent, Prachnio, broke the record for most leg kicks landed in a three round affair enroute to a comfortable victory.

Addressing his performance on Instagram, a self-critical Hill admitted that he ‘froze up’ on the night and that he does deserve criticism for that.

However, the Light Heavyweight also revealed that he has received a number of death threats in his inbox from enraged fans who likely bet on him to win and ended up losing money.

Michael Bisping worried that Justin Gaethje may allow ‘ego’ to get in the way of gameplan for Rafael Fiziev

Speaking with Anthony Smith on a recent episode of his podcast, Believe You Me, Michael Bisping provided us with his thoughts on the upcoming Justin Gaethje vs Rafael Fiziev bout at UFC 286.

‘The Count’ felt that while Gaethje was more than capable of fighting Fiziev toe-to-toe in a striking battle, he should be employing his wrestling to make the fight easier for himself.

“I would like to see him [Gaethje] be tactical,” Bisping said. “But, it comes down to it, will – and I don’t know if I’m phrasing this the correct way – but will his ego allow that? Because I think when it comes to us as fighters, we’re like ‘No, I’m gonna stand and I’m gonna beat you at your own game.’”

Do you agree with Bisping’s take on how Justin Gaethje should approach the fight – or do you just want to see two elite strikers throw down? Would Gaethje win a pure stand-up fight against Fiziev?



Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below and if you want to read more about Bisping’s, you can do so here.