MMA News Today (2/21/23): Tyron Woodley Ranks Tommy Fury Against Jake Paul’s Other Opponents, Conor McGregor Threatens Tom Aspinall and more

Tyron Woodley compares Tommy Fury with Jake Paul’s prior opponents

Conor McGregor threatens UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall

Islam Makhachev being urged to retire after UFC 280 win

Tyron Woodley Reveals Low Opinion Of Tommy Fury

In a recent interview with BJ Penn, former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley was asked for his thoughts on the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury boxing bout.

Woodley, who fought and lost to ‘The Problem Child’ twice back in 2021, doesn’t expect Tommy Fury to provide much of a challenge. Comparing him to Paul’s other opponents, Woodley believes only former NBA player Nate Robinson was an easier test for the controversial YouTuber-turned-boxer.

“The only opponent that I think Tommy may be more difficult than is maybe Nate,” Woodley said. “Every other fighter in my opinion is tougher than Tommy.”

Woodley’s take on Fury’s abilities puts him below even Ben Askren who was famously dismantled by Paul in quick fashion back in 2021.

Conor McGregor Tweets Expletive-Laden Rant At Tom Aspinall

Former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor recently took exception to heavyweight rising star Tom Aspinall.

In a recent interview with Jamal Niaz, Aspinall revealed he’s not particularly interested in seeing McGregor’s return later this year.

“Honestly, I’m not that interested in it. I’ll still watch it but I’m kinda of over McGregor,” Aspinall said. “For me, there’s way more exciting fights out there than that. The heavyweight fight coming up that I’m super invested in, the London card, Leon Edwards, I could sit here and name them all day. There’s another 20 fights I’m more interested in. Will I watch it? Yeah, but if it gets canceled, I won’t be upset about it.”

Agitated, McGregor initially responded by referring to Aspinall as a “mush head rat.” The situation escalated soon after Aspinall seemingly made light of the diss in a tweet.

In a since-deleted tweet, McGregor appeared to threaten to sabotage Aspinall’s ambassadorship deal with Gym King. ‘The Notorious’ even went as far as to threaten to starve and kill the English heavyweight star.

You can read more about it here: Conor McGregor Threatens Tom Aspinall Over Recent Comments About UFC Return

Islam Makhachev’s Mother Wants Him To Retire

In a recent interview with UFC Russia, UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev shed some light on his parents’ thoughts on his fighting. While his father watches a lot of MMA, his mother watches none of it and would like to see her son bow out on top as soon as possible.

“My mother doesn’t watch fights, not just my fights – fights in general,” Makhachev explained. “She doesn’t like seeing people hit each other. When I came home there were a lot of people there. [My mother] said, ‘You’re a champion now. Wrap it up. Khabib listened to his mother. When will you listen to yours?’ I told her Khabib defended his title and I need to do the same. It’s a hard topic for my mother. My father’s the opposite. He watches all the fights.”

Makhachev made his first successful defense of the lightweight gold earlier this month at UFC 284. The Dagestani star survived five hard rounds against UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski to secure a unanimous decision win.

Considering his lightweight dominance and eventual welterweight ambitions, it’s hard to envision Makhachev retiring any time soon.

Considering his lightweight dominance and eventual welterweight ambitions, it's hard to envision Makhachev retiring any time soon.