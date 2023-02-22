MMA News Today (2/22/23): Jake Paul Puts Tommy Fury’s Girlfriend On Notice Ahead Of Boxing Showdown, Jon Jones On USADA Reparations, And More

Welcome to MMA News today, a daily feature running down the most interesting stories in the world of mixed martial arts. For February 22, 2023, we’re taking a look at:

Jake Paul promises to leave Tommy Fury’s girlfriend in tears this weekend.

Jon Jones seeking USADA reparations and the overturn a no-contest.

Date set for Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush.

Jake Paul Seeking “Knockout Of The Year” Against Tommy Fury

This weekend, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will finally meet in the ring. The boxing clash has been cancelled twice already now but it appears the third time will indeed be the charm. Both men are undefeated, with Paul going 6-0 against a variety of figures from the worlds of MMA, YouTube, and basketball. Fury, meanwhile, is 8-0, having taken on boxing journeymen up until now.

Unsurprisingly, there’s been plenty of trash talk being thrown about in the lead-up to the clash. In a recent interview with BT Sport, ‘The Problem Child’ cranked it up a notch by bringing Fury’s girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague into the discussion.

“I’m gonna knock him the f*** out,” Paul said. “I’m going for a knockout of the year candidate. I won it once before and I want to win it again. You’re going to see his girlfriend cry, she’s ringside, once I knock him the f*** out and he’s unconscious.”

Paul took it further by suggesting ‘TNT’ needed to take this fight due to the relatively subpar pay he’s earned from his previous contests.

“He’s kinda been forced into this by his fans, the media, his family and probably Molly. Because she’s probably sitting there going, ‘Hey yo, we had a baby, I can’t be the one to pay the bills the entire time. He’s getting paid 20k a fight, minus taxes he can only pay for so many diapers. It’s a hard business.” (h/t The Sun)

Jon Jones Posts About USADA Reparations And The Daniel Cormier No-Contest

Ahead of his highly anticipated heavyweight debut at UFC 285, Jon Jones tweeted an interesting take on his suspensions.

Jones’ illustrious UFC career has been derailed in the past by USADA suspensions. ‘Bones’ missed out on his highly anticipated UFC 200 main event with Daniel Cormier due to testing positive for hormone and metabolism-enhancing drugs.

Shortly after UFC 214, Jones’ ferocious head kick KO win over ‘DC’ was overturned. Jones’ pre-fight tests came back positive for Turinabol, rendering the fight a no-contest.

Now, Jones is highlighting the rule changes in USADA testing and how they should lead to a re-assessment of his past testing issues.

“Jon Jones should get reparations for his USADA suspensions given ‘the science changed’ and now tests under 100 picograms per ML are not positive anymore. None of his positive tests would be a positive under the current rules. His no contest should be restored to a win”

You can read more about it here: Jon Jones Calls For "USADA Reparations" Over Past Suspensions, Wants 'No Contest' Against Daniel Cormier Overturned

Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush Set For May

At UFC 288 on May 6, former UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira will lock horns with the No.4-ranked Beneil Dariush.

USA Today

The fight will mark ‘do Bronx’s return to action following UFC 280. The September 2022 event saw Oliveira get dismantled in surprisingly dominant fashion by Islam Makhachev. Dariush, meanwhile, also fought on the show, defeating Mateusz Gamrot via unanimous decision.

The UFC 288 showdown could likely lead to a title fight for the winner. For Oliveira, that would present a chance for redemption against Makhachev. Dariush, meanwhile, could finally get the long-awaited title bout he’s been talking about for a year.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below and if you want to read more about Oliveira vs. Dariush, you can do so here.