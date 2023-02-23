MMA News Today (2/23/23): Lawsuit Against Conor McGregor Dropped, Jake Paul’s Skills Analyzed By Training Partner, And More

Welcome to MMA News Today, a daily feature running down the most interesting stories in the world of mixed martial arts. For February 23, 2023, we’re taking a look at:

A civil lawsuit filed against Conor McGregor has been dropped.

Jake Paul’s training partner gets honest about ‘The Problem Child’s abilities.

Francis Ngannou’s hefty boxing fee is seemingly revealed.

Case Against Conor McGregor Terminated

A civil lawsuit was recently filed against former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor.

The lawsuit centred on accusations from a woman who claimed to have been assaulted by McGregor on his yacht. She claimed that her escape from the yacht resulted in her breaking her arm and jumping off and into the waters below. The alleged attack took place during McGregor’s 34th birthday celebrations last year.

The woman’s lawyer, Alvaro Blasco, has now confirmed that a notice of discontinuance on the matter has been filed. McGregor has remained steadfast in denying the accusations. According to The Sun, a source close to the matter has since revealed the stress of the matter prompted putting an end to the case.

“In relation to the High Court case in Dublin, her legal team have submitted a motion of discontinuance and they will request for the case to be struck out. She has been at the centre of a storm and there has been a lot of stress. Her legal team are now looking at closing the case in Spain and bringing that to an end as well.”

“There’s No Clowning” – Kalvin Henderson On Jake Paul

Ahead of his long-awaited clash with Tommy Fury this weekend, Jake Paul has been making the media rounds. As is to be expected from ‘The Problem Child’ at this point, a litany of harsh trash talk and humor has been thrown in Fury’s direction.

According to training partner Kalvin Henderson, though, Paul’s outlandish antics are left at the door when it comes to training. In a recent interview on Sports Chat With Matt, Henderson shed some light on Paul’s sparring and general boxing abilities.

“Me being honest about the sparring, there’s nothing he did that I haven’t seen before. But he did catch me with some shots,” Henderson said. “He did catch me with some shots that I didn’t wanna get hit with anymore… some shots I didn’t think he could pull off… He is athletic, he throws some decently fast punches, and he has some pop on them too.”

Henderson was also complementary of Paul’s focus and commitment to the sweet science. Paul is reportedly zeroed in on hard training come gym time with zero time for joking around. ‘Hot Sauce’ is confident Paul will get the better of ‘TNT’ this weekend.

“Of course, he has financial backing to kind of help make things easier, but that doesn’t change his focus at all. He goes to the gym, he trains hard, he works hard, he does recovery, and then he goes home,” Henderson continued. “There’s no clowning, there’s no joking, there’s no dancing; none of that bullsh*t at the gym… I really think that he’s gonna pull it off man,” Henderson added.

You can read more about Henderson's comments on Jake Paul here.

Ali Abdelaziz Shares Francis Ngannou’s Preferred Boxing Debut Fee

Since being released from his UFC contract last month, top MMA heavyweight Francis Ngannou has received plenty of interest in the boxing world. The likes of Tyson Fury, Derek Chisora, Dillian Whyte, and Deontay Wilder have all expressed interest in fighting ‘The Predator’.

Deontay Wilder and longtime MMA star Francis Ngannou Credit: AFP

Now, according to famed MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz, Ngannou has confirmed a preferred price for his next fight night. Boxing promoter Tolya Sulyanov recently made public a conversation he had with Abdelaziz on the matter.

An eyebrow-raising $30 million would put Ngannou on a similar pay level to longtime pugilistic stars such as Canelo Álvarez and Deontay Wilder.

For comparison, ‘The Predator’s final UFC fight, a successful Heavyweight Title defense against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270, netted him just $600,000.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below and if you want to read more about Ngannou's boxing pay preferences, you can do so here.