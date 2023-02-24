MMA News Today (2/24/23): Jake Paul Puts 3-Year-Timeline On Becoming A World Champion, Jon Jones Names His UFC Top 5, And More

Welcome to MMA News Today, a daily feature running down the most interesting stories in the world of mixed martial arts. For February 24, 2023, we’re taking a look at:

Jake Paul’s ideal future championship timeline.

Jon Jones names his top 5 best-ever UFC fighters.

Khamzat Chimaev’s coach reveals why there’s a been a delay in ‘Borz’s return.

“Tommy’s A Speed Bump” – Jake Paul On The Path To A Championship Win

During a recent interview with TheRingDigital, Jake Paul revealed his ideal timeline for potentially winning a championship in boxing.

‘The Problem Child’ has been a polarizing figure in the combat sports world since he turned pro back in January 2020.

Until now, Paul has never gone toe-to-toe with a boxing-centric athlete. The closest was UFC legend Anderson Silva, who had a 3-1 pro-boxing record prior to their clash.

Tomorrow, ‘The Problem Child’ will look to change that stat when he collides with the 8-0 Tommy Fury. According to Paul, Fury is merely a “speed bump” on his journey to championship glory.

“You know, this is a Fury [Tommy], and he comes from a legendary bloodline,” Paul said. “So, you know, if you choose to hate me after I beat this guy, then you really just hate yourself… Tommy’s a speed bump on the way there [to a championship win]… Three to four years [to get to a championship bout] is the way I see it. I started boxing as a pro three years ago and got to this level. So I think to get to the highest level, it’ll take me another three years.”

Jon Jones Reveals His Top 5 All-Time Best In The UFC

Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones is gearing up for his long-awaited heavyweight debut next month.

During a recent interview with RMC Sport, ‘Bones’ revealed who he considers to be the five best-ever MMA competitors in UFC history. Unsurprisingly, Jones put himself at the top of the list thanks to his long-time dominance of the light heavyweight division.

Jones also high-lighted former training partner Georges St-Pierre, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Anderson Silva, and José Aldo as UFC GOAT contenders.

“My Top 5: I would say myself, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and José Aldo,” Jones said.

Should Jones secure the UFC Heavyweight Championship against Ciryl Gane at UFC 285, his argument for GOAT-status will grow even stronger.

“He Wants To Celebrate Ramadan” – Khamzat Chimaev’s Coach On His Return Delay

No.3-ranked UFC welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev has not fought since UFC 279. There, ‘Borz’ dismantled Kevin Holland for a first-round submission victory in a catchweight bout.

Rising MMA star Khamzat Chimaev – Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

In the months since, rumors have swirled of several potential fights for Chimaev, including Colby Covington, Robert Whittaker, and even UFC Middleweight Champion Alex Pereira. For now, though, the rising Chechen star’s next steps in MMA remain unclear.

According to Chimaev’s lead coach, Andreas Michael, has shed some light on ‘Borz’s fighting timeline this year. In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Michael explained that Chimaev is currently on a break and intends to celebrate Ramadan. After that, he plans to begin training for his next fight, though the opponent remains unclear.

“He [Chimaev] wants to celebrate Ramadan, and he’s focusing on his religion and after that, he’s gonna start [getting ready for a fight],” Michael said. “All respect to that, and we’ll just be ready to go when he gets back.”

