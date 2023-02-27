MMA News Today (2/27/23): Jake Paul Addresses His ‘Young Fans’ In Heartwarming Message After Loss To Tommy Fury, Krylov vs Spann Gets New Date And More

Welcome to MMA News Today, a daily feature running down the most interesting stories in the world of mixed martial arts. For February 27, 2023, we’re taking a look at:

Jake Paul addresses fans after disappointing loss to Tommy Fury over the weekend.

Dana White sheds light on the UFC Fight Night 220 main event issues, new date set.

Jon Jones dismissive of Ciryl Gane’s previous opponents.

“I Will Be Back” – Jake Paul Following Tommy Fury Loss

After nearly two years of trading barbs, ‘The Problem Child’ and former Love Island star Tommy Fury finally locked horns in the squared circle. After eight rounds of back-and-forth action, ‘TNT’ had his hand raised via split-decision.

A visibly disappointed Paul made clear shortly after the loss that he’d like to run it back with Fury. ‘The Problem Child’ was greeted with some boos when he questioned the official result. He further irritated the crowd when he discussed his bouts with illness and injury in camp ahead of the clash.

Earlier today, the controversial YouTuber-turned-boxer took to Twitter to share some encouraging words with his younger fans. A former Disney Channel star and online prankster, Paul’s often comedic content has netted him a sizeable kid and adolescent following over the years.

“To all my young fans, I love you. Don’t be saddened by my loss. Life is full of ups and downs. You just have to learn from your failures and come back better. Hard work, hard work, hard work. I will be back.”

To all my young fans, I love you. Don’t be saddened by my loss. Life is full of ups and downs. You just have to learn from your failures and come back better. Hard work, hard work, hard work. I will be back. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 27, 2023

Krylov vs. Spann Rebooked But Loses Main Event Status

UFC President Dana White has provided more info on what led to the cancellation of UFC Fight Night 220’s main event.

Originally, the show was expected to end off on a clash between the No.6-ranked UFC light heavyweight contender Nikita Krylov and the No.8-ranked Ryan Spann.

Approximately an hour before their fight was expected to commence, Krylov was pulled and the fight was struck off. Middleweights Brendan Allen and André Muniz wound up going on last instead.

During the post-fight press conference, Dana White explained what led to the bout being called off.

“Halfway through the show, we found out he [Krylov] was having stomach problems,” White said. “He wanted to fight really bad. Doctors tried to get some things taken care of before the fight, didn’t work out, and we had to pull him…don’t know what’s wrong with him, some sort of stomach virus or something from cutting weight. You give them a couple weeks, let him heal up and go from there.”

The pair are now expected to clash at UFC Fight Night 221 on March 11. The show is expected to be headlined by a bantamweight clash between former UFC Bantamweight Champion Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili.

You can read more about the UFC Fight Night 220 main-event cancellation here.

For the first time in almost three years, Jon Jones is set to enter the Octagon. ‘Bones’ will be making his long-awaited UFC heavyweight debut against the No.1-ranked Ciryl Gane at UFC 285.

Due to the release of former Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou, the bout will be for the vacant gold.

Many have highlighted ‘Bon Gamin’s supremely technical striking prowess and foot work as potential issues for Jones. According to ‘Bones’ himself, though, Gane isn’t even on the level of Thiago Santos. Jones and Santos went to war way back at UFC 239. There, Jones emerged victorious via split-decision.

In a recent tweet, the former light heavyweight kingpin praised Santos’ kickboxing skills whilst dismissing the technical striking abilities of Gane’s past three opponents.

“Man I just finished watching my Thiago Santos fight again. I think it’s crazy that you guys consider [Gane] the most technical kickboxer I’ve ever faced,” Jones wrote. “Everything Thiago did have bad intentions on it. Dude had lightning speed, power, explosiveness. Crazy versatility.”

Man I just finished watching my Thiago Santos fight again. I think it’s crazy that you guys consider gane the most technical kickboxer I’ve ever faced. Everything Thiago did have bad intentions on it. Dude had lightning speed, power, explosiveness. Crazy versatility. — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 27, 2023

“[Gane’s] last three opponents had terrible defense. Those guys couldn’t stop a kick if their life depended on it. He’s fought flat footed boxers his last three fights,” Jones wrote.

ganes last three opponents had terrible defense. Those guys couldn’t stop a kick if their life depended on it. He’s fought flat footed boxers his last three fights — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 27, 2023

Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below and if you want to read more about Jones' dismissal of Gane's recent opponents, you can do so here.