MMA News Today (2/28/23): Conor McGregor Gave Bellator Featherweight €10,000, Jon Jones New Training Footage Released, And More

Welcome to MMA News Today, a daily feature running down the most interesting stories in the world of mixed martial arts. For February 28, 2023, we’re taking a look at:

Bellator featherweight Sinead Kavanagh reveals life-changing help Conor McGregor gave her.

New training footage shows Jon Jones on top form.

Jake Paul reveals what he said to Tommy Fury post-fight.

“He Gave Me €10,000” – Sinead Kavanagh On Conor McGregor

Bellator women’s featherweight Sinead Kavanagh recently shared some insight into the help MMA megastar Conor McGregor gave her.

The 37-year-old contender endured a rough period of setbacks and homelessness during her 20s. Kavanagh’s mother sustaining life-altering injuries in a car crash that also claimed the lives of her uncle and aunt. The father of Kavanagh’s child also passed away in this time, and the future Bellator star lived homeless for nearly six whole years.

During a recent interview with The Irish Mirror, Kavanagh revealed that ‘The Notorious’ gave her €10,000 near the beginning of her MMA career.

“The man [McGregor] sponsored me then, he gave me €10,000,” Kavanagh said. “Like, I had the young fella and I was on the dole. I literally had no money, I was f***ing homeless. It was rough. He gave me €10,000 to keep me going. At the time, I was just amazed at how generous he was. He does so much for charity and for people in need, or people that might need surgeries and stuff like that. You only ever see ‘the bad Conor,’ but there’s so much good that man does. People are just negative and just focus on the bad.”

Jon Jones Dominates Walt Harris In Sparring Session

We are less than a week away from MMA legend Jon Jones’ long-awaited heavyweight debut in the UFC. It’s been more than three years since ‘Bones’ last competed in the Octagon. During that time, Jones has been training relentlessly to build a heavyweight frame and update his fighting style for the division.

Recent training footage saw the considerably larger ‘Bones’ duking it out with UFC heavyweight Walt Harris. Jones managed to quickly get the better of Harris, throwing a snappy leg kick before flooring ‘The Big Ticket’.

Bruh, look at this recent footage of Jon jones sparring. I feel bad for Walt hahaha. pic.twitter.com/L44qIOvHaC — Sicky does MMA (Jon Jones AND NEW) (@SICKYDOESMMA) February 26, 2023

Additional footage also showed Jones looking sharp and quick with his hands on padwork.

New footage Jon Jones hitting pads. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/SMuwPwohIj — Sicky does MMA (Jon Jones AND NEW) (@SICKYDOESMMA) February 26, 2023

You can read more about Jones’ heavyweight training here.

Jake Paul Reveals Private Conversation With Tommy Fury Just After Fight

Jake Paul tasted defeat for the first time in his professional boxing career over the weekend. After almost two years of build-up and delay, ‘The Problem Child’ finally locked horns with former Love Island star, and younger brother to Tyson Fury, Tommy Fury.

After eight rounds of closely contested action, ‘TNT’ was declared the winner via split-decision. A visibly disappointed Paul claimed he’d dealt with illness and injury in the training for the fight which hindered his performance.

During the post-fight press conference, Paul shed light on his and Fury’s discussion – away from the mics – shortly after the conclusion of their bout.

“We just said respect, you know?” Paul said. “That was a good war, a good fight. He was impressed by my skill, he said ‘Look, I’ve been doing this since six years old and you’ve been doing it for three years, and you put up a war.’ So, you know it was cool. I love the sport for this reason, right? You can be enemies beforehand and saying all this crazy stuff, and then when you beat the blood out of each other at the end of the day there’s just respect there. And that’s why the sport’s so cool.”

Paul was quick to make clear he wants a rematch with Tommy Fury soon.

Paul was quick to make clear he wants a rematch with Tommy Fury soon.