MMA News today (2/15/23): Islam Makhachev Alleges Anti-Russian Bias After P4P Snub, Former UFC Champ Launches OnlyFans Page and more

Welcome to MMA News today, a daily feature running down the most interesting stories in the world of mixed martial arts. For February 15, 2023, we’re taking a look at:

Islam Makhachev’s reaction to missing out on the pound for pound #1 spot following win over Alexander Volkanovski

Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker appear to bury the hatchet at the RAC arena

Former UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira starts an OnlyFans page

Sean O’Malley feels that using an I.V may have kept Islam Makhachev from getting finished by Alexander Volkanovski

Islam Makhachev insinuates anti-Russian bias after Alexander Volkanovski retains pound-for-pound #1 spot

Speaking to reporters in Dagestan, Islam Makhachev alleged that he failed to top the pound-for-pound rankings due to a lingering agenda against Russian fighters.

Makhachev, who was ranked number two on the list entering UFC 284, defeated Alexander Volkanovski via unanimous decision at the event.

However, in the updated pound-for-pound rankings that were released following the fight, Volkanovski still ended up retaining the top spot.

Unhappy about this, Makhachev claimed that Russian fighters like himself, Magomed Ankalaev and Petr Yan were always treated unfairly – perhaps referring to the controversial judging decisions that have gone against the two of them recently.

“We saw the attitude towards us [Russian fighters], always,” he said.

Rivals Israel Adesanya hugs it out with ‘mate’ Robert Whittaker at UFC 284

Former UFC middleweight champions Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker seemingly made peace when they ran into each other at UFC 284.

The duo was in attendance at the RAC arena to witness the night of fights.

Adesanya posted an Instagram story of the two men hugging it out, captioned ‘Me mate Rob’.

It’s worth nothing that things did get a little heated in the lead up to the two fights the men had against each other at UFC 243 and 271.

However, it does appear as though cooler heads have prevailed in the months since as the two middleweight greats displayed no ill will towards one another this past Saturday.

Charles Oliveira announces start of official OnlyFans page

In a recent Instagram post, former UFC Lightweight champion Charles Oliveira announced that he has started an OnlyFans page to provide fans with more exclusive content. (‘It’s not this content you’re imagining’, in his own words)

Oliveira, 33, urged fans to go and register so that they may get greater access to his routine, workouts, family life and leisure activities as he looks to build himself back up to Lightweight title contention.

Sean O’Malley weighs in on Islam Makhachev’s alleged I.V use to rehydrate ahead of UFC 284 fight

UFC Bantamweight superstar Sean O’Malley provided his thoughts on Dan Hooker’s allegation that Islam Makhachev used an I.V to rehydrate ahead of his fight against Alexander Volkanovski.

O’Malley claimed that he wouldn’t make something up that is so serious if he was Dan Hooker, and that Makhachev could have benefitted tremendously had he used illegal means to rehydrate.

Given that the fight ended with Volkanovski raining down ground strikes from the top position after knocking down the Dagestani fighter, O’Malley said ‘that I.V could’ve very well helped him[Makhachev] not get finished.’