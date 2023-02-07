MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes Of The Week (1/29-2/4)

Welcome to this week’s edition of MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes of the week! Every week there’s highlight-reel finishes all across the MMA world, and we’ve found some of the absolute best ones to showcase.

The majority of January seemed to provide a fairly slow start to the year’s MMA calendar, but things are definitely in full swing following last week’s action.

Many of the sport’s biggest promotions held some form of an event, and Bellator 290 and UFC Vegas 68 each provided highlights for this week’s Top 10 Finishes. The biggest contributors ended up being Shooto Brasil 115 and ACA Young Eagles 32, and this particularly violent list is entirely comprised of knockout wins.

#10: Damián Fernández Makes His Pro Debut

Damián Fernández got his pro career off to an excellent start when he finished Carlos Marquez at LUX Fight League 30 in Mexico.

Damian Fernandez stuns Carlos Marquez with a combination then knocks him out with a stiff straight right in R2. Head snapper#LUX030 pic.twitter.com/elLsh1g8gu — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 4, 2023

“Super” countered Marquez with a combination before chasing him down to land a right hand and thankfully hold off on the follow-up punch he had loaded up.

#9: Diego Wilson’s Wild Comeback

Diego Wilson survived getting dropped to come back and finish Cesar Abad in the first round at Fusion FC 57 in Peru.

Diego Wilson survives a knockdown only to KO Cesar Abad with a huge left hand off the break in R1. Awesome comeback by "El Leon" #FFC57 pic.twitter.com/NnYDMtBl5O — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 3, 2023

“El Leon” handed the Ecuadorian his first pro loss when he connected with a left hand that had the referee diving in to protect Abad.

#8: Guilhereme Doin Faceplants Silva

Guilhereme Doin became the first man since 2017 to defeat Samuel Silva thanks to a huge first-round knockout at Shooto Brasil 115.

HUGE knockout for Guilherme Doin 💥#ShootoBrazil115 LIVE NOW on #UFCFIGHTPASS pic.twitter.com/TsiygrMGcp — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) February 4, 2023

The 30-year-old initially clipped Silva with a head kick before walking him down to end things with a massive right hand.

#7: Abubakar Khasiev Catches Imankulov

Abubakar Khasiev shattered Elmirbek Imankulov’s undefeated record when the pair met in a flyweight bout at ACA Young Eagles 32.

Abubakar Khasiev flatlines Elmirbek Imankulov in 30 seconds



This ACA YE card has been endless violence pic.twitter.com/6racpCdC0b — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) January 30, 2023

The 25-year-old caught Imankulov with a perfect right hook that sent the Kyrgyzstani to the mat as he tried throwing a right hand of his own.

#6: Rinya Nakamura Joins The UFC

Four fighters won contracts at UFC Vegas 68 to close out the Road to UFC tournament, but no one got things done as quickly as Rinya Nakamura.

“Hybrid” didn’t even need to show off his wrestling skills thanks to a left hook that slept Toshiomi Kazama just over 30 seconds into their bantamweight bout.

#5: Marcel Adur Debuts For Shooto Brasil

Marcel Adur’s first fight for Shooto Brasil went about as well as he could have hoped considering the brutal way he finished Rodrigo de Moura.

PFFFF. And now Marcel Adur flatlines Rodrigo de Moura with a flying knee. What is going on at Shooto Brasil tonight#ShootoBrasil115 pic.twitter.com/AJhs9wyDAv — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 4, 2023

The 31-year-old backed de Moura to the fence with a flurry of strikes before flooring his countryman with a flying knee at the end of the first round.

#4: José Henrique Souza Sets A Trap

José Henrique Souza made good use of his height to narrowly avoid the scorecards against Alan Silva at Shooto Brasil 115.

“Canela” rebounded from a loss on Contender Series 2022 by goading Silva into walking forward so Souza could flatten him with a brutal knee.

#3: Joe Perez Sleeps Lopez

Joe Perez showed that even amateur bouts can end in fantastic finishes when he stopped Drew Lopez at Fury FC 73.

Joe Perez knocks out Drew Lopez!!!

(Round 1, 1:26) pic.twitter.com/dTPjbfujYY — Fury FC (@FuryFightingTX) January 29, 2023

The flyweight scored his fourth-straight stoppage win when he answered Lopez’s offense with a perfect head kick.

#2: Lorenz Larkin Crushes Berkhamov

Lorenz Larkin’s initial meeting with Mukhamed Berkhamov ended in a No Contest last July, but the 36-year-old left no doubts about the result in their rematch at Bellator 290.

“The Monsoon” briefly tied up with Berkhamov and broke the clinch with a brutal elbow that sent the Russian wobbling to the mat.

Zelimkhan Khatuev returned to action after a four-year layoff with a sensational finish against Imran Baymuradov at ACA Young Eagles 32.

HOLY SHITTTT. Zelimkhan Khatuev just landed one of the craziest knockouts of the year at ACA YE 32



Flying spinning hook kick? What the hell was that? Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/rtdPE9OqV0 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) January 30, 2023

The 23-year-old circled away from Baymuradov and adjusted his mouthpiece before jumping forward with an unbelievable spinning kick.

