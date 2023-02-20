MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes Of The Week (2/12-2/18)

Welcome to this week’s edition of MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes of the week! Every week there’s highlight-reel finishes all across the MMA world, and we’ve found some of the absolute best ones to showcase.

Last week’s MMA calendar had plenty of events scheduled, and this edition of the Top 10 Finishes includes highlights from quite a few different cards. The only organization that has multiple entries is ACA Young Eagles, and this week’s list also features a number of fantastic finishes that occured in less than a minute.

#10: Mahmoud Fawzy Sebie Opens BRAVE CF 69

Mahmoud Fawzy Sebie remained undefeated in BRAVE CF by finishing Muhammed Kir Ahmet to kick off the main card of BRAVE CF 69.

Mahmoud Sebie destroys Muhammed Kir Ahmet in 38 seconds with some brutal GNP #BRAVECF69 pic.twitter.com/mRwHkckUjP — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 18, 2023

“Prince of Egypt” brought Ahmet to the mat early in their fight and rained strikes for his second-straight victory via ground and pound.

#9: Erin Blanchfield Wants A Title Shot

Erin Blanchfield was given a huge opportunity when Jéssica Andrade stepped in to face her in the main event of UFC Fight Night 219, and the 23-year-old made sure to rise to the occasion.

BLANCHFIELD GETS THE SUBMISSION OVER ANDRADE 😮 #UFCVEGAS69 pic.twitter.com/GkHJosJuqX — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 19, 2023

“Cold Blooded” showed she wasn’t afraid to strike with Andrade before getting things to the ground to secure a rear naked choke that ended the Brazilian’s winning run.

#8: Ty Gwerder Crushes Huber

Ty Gwerder snapped a three-fight losing streak when he stopped Dan Huber in the second round at United Fight League 1.

Ty Gwerder KO's Dan Huber with a head kick and a pair of brutal follow up strikes on the ground pic.twitter.com/QsTmeLAfcK — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 19, 2023

“Savage” dropped Huber with a head kick before finishing the fight with a couple of vicious punches on the ground.

#7: Magomed Dukuev Jumps On A Guillotine

Magomed Dukuev improved to 2-0 when he finished Umarali Maripov in less than a minute at ACA Young Eagles 33.

En Rusia no se tapea. Rapida guillotina de Magomed Dukuev #ACAYE33 pic.twitter.com/gXFTz3POJU — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) February 18, 2023

The flyweight stuffed a takedown attempt from Maripov and jumped on a guillotine that left the previously undefeated fighter unconcious.

#6: Turpal Younousov Submits Scagliusi

Turpal Younousov scored the quickest finish of the night at ARES FC 12 when he stopped Daniele Scagliusi in their lightweight bout.

Turpal Younousov lands a nasty spinning back elbow and submits Daniele Scagliusi with an anaconda choke only 30 seconds into the fight at ARES 12 pic.twitter.com/ZysAUjbZkj — Will (@ChillemDafoe) February 17, 2023

The 27-year-old staggered Scagliusi with a spinning elbow before grabbing an anaconda choke to end the fight in less than 30 seconds.

#5: Valodia Aivazian Rallies At UFL 1

Valodia Aivazian scored an impressive comeback win by finishing Phil Caracappa early in the third round of their bantamweight bout.

Down two rounds, Valodia Aivazian KO's Phil Caracappa 35 seconds into R3 pic.twitter.com/eRadosNXEq — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 19, 2023

The 26-year-old landed a pair of body kicks to back Caracappa up before dropping “Hitman” with a couple of huge overhand rights.

#4: Rakhim Temirbulatov’s Quick Debut

A matchup between debuting flyweights at ACA Young Eagles 33 saw Rakhim Temirbulatov earn his first career victory in just over 30 seconds.

Brutal debut como profesional de Rakhim Temirbulatov! #ACAYE33 pic.twitter.com/0umh82bjbY — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) February 18, 2023

Temirbulatov backed Muslim Abdulkhozhaev up with some big strikes before grabbing a standing guillotine that sent his countryman slumping to the canvas.

#3: Bassil Hafez Wins Fury FC Gold

Bassil Hafez scored the first knockout victory of his career when he stopped Evan Cutts in the main event of Fury FC 75.

The 31-year-old claimed the Fury FC welterweight title by connecting with a counter right hand that floored Cutts with just over a minute remaining in the third round.

#2: Murad Ibragimov’s Spinning Kick

Murad Ibragimov suffered two-straight losses to end 2022 but returned to the win column in a big way at the IMMAF World Championships.

The bantamweight landed a sensational spinning kick late in the second round to finish Carlos Polito Guevara.

#1: Sanjar Yusupov Blitzes Popov

Sanjar Yusupov put in a quick night of work and absorbed no strikes when he finished Oleksandr Popov at Strife MMA 3 in Poland.

8 second KO by Sanjar Yusupov at STRIFE 3 in Poland pic.twitter.com/7D0bSQOFhI — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 18, 2023

The Tajikistani welterweight opened the fight with a body kick before throwing a left hand that ended things in less than 10 seconds.

Want to catch up on previous installments of The MMA News Top 10 Finishes of the week?! You can do so right here!