MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes Of The Week (2/19 – 2/25)

Welcome to this week’s edition of MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes of the week! Every week there are highlight-reel finishes all across the MMA world, and we’ve found some of the absolute best ones to showcase.

Many of the sport’s biggest promotions held events last week, but not all of them were able to make the cut for this edition of the Top 10 Finishes. The UFC and UAE Warriors both managed to earn double entries on this week’s list, and among the incredible submissions and brutal knockouts you’ll also find an astounding three wins via head kick.

#10: Jordan Leavitt Scores His First Knockout

Jordan Leavitt got back into the win column and spoiled Victor Martinez’s UFC debut when he scored the first knockout victory of his career at UFC Fight Night 220.

Huge knees from Jordan Leavitt led to the first round finish ⚡ #UFCVegas70 pic.twitter.com/vblmLgPlvM — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 25, 2023

“The Monkey King” grabbed Martinez’s head and landed a brutal series of knees against the fence to end the fight halfway through the opening round.

#9: Konstantin Merkulov Drops Batyrov

Konstantin Merkulov snapped a two-fight losing streak when he stopped Erlan Batyrov in a light heavyweight bout at Octagon 41.

The Kazakh fighter dropped Batyrov with a left hook and landed one halfhearted follow-up shot to end the fight in just 30 seconds.

#8: Murad Kalamov’s Unique Americana

Murad Kalamov made sure to get a tap from Bakhodir Tillabaev by any means necessary during their bantamweight fight at ACA 152.

Murad Kalamov triangle-armbars Bakhodir Tillabaev at ACA 152 pic.twitter.com/9TWfZpganu — Will (@ChillemDafoe) February 25, 2023

The Russian caught Tillabaev in a triangle with his legs before locking up an Americana to end things late in the first round.

#7: Trevor Peek Beats The Clock

Trevor Peek added to his undefeated record by stopping Erick Gonzalez in his promotional debut at UFC Fight Night 220.

The 28-year-old backed Gonzalez to the fence with a wild flurry of strikes before landing a big right hand and nasty follow-up shots to avoid a second round.

#6: Genil Francisco Turns The Tables

Genil Francisco looked to be in serious trouble at UAE Warriors 36 before pulling off a fantastic comeback victory.

What a reversal by Genil Francisco to RNC Shamil Magomedov to sleep at UAE Warriors 36 pic.twitter.com/Fvhy5IKOQa — Will (@ChillemDafoe) February 25, 2023

“The Untamed” had Shamil Magomedov on his back but reversed the position to snatch a rear naked choke and put the Russian bantamweight unconscious.

#5: Agil Akhmedov’s Third-Straight Finish

Agil Akhmedov came out on top in a matchup between undefeated bantamweights when he met Jumgalbek Jusupakun Uuulu at Kyrgyzstan’s Alash Pride 82.

Tremendo patadon de Agil Akhmedov a los 20 segundos de pelea! #AlashPride82 pic.twitter.com/2lNxDUhjd1 — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) February 21, 2023

The Azerbaijani fighter collected his third-straight finish thanks to a head kick that connected within the first 30 seconds of the fight.

#4: Jaures Dea Wins Featherweight Gold

Jaures Dea claimed the vacant UAE Warriors featherweight title by finishing Mohamad Camara in the main event of UAE Warriors 35.

“Crazy Cameroonian” earned his first stoppage win since 2019 when he folded Camara against the cage with a huge right hand.

#3: Ramzan Jembiev Shines For KSW

Ramzan Jembiev’s promotional debut provided the best finish of KSW 79 when he stopped Murilo Delfino early in the second round.

The 23-year-old handed Delfino the first loss of his career when he backed the Brazilian up with punches that set up a perfectly-timed head kick.

#2: Enoque Oliveira’s First Career Victory

Enoque Oliveira began his pro career with a pair of losses but scored a fantastic first win at Lions Fight 10 in Brazil.

Brutal head kick KO by Enoque Oliveira just now at Lions Fight 10 in Manaus. Holy hellll pic.twitter.com/ZfkG8lApqJ — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 26, 2023

“Pantera Negra” connected with a head kick just over a minute into his fight with Matheus Lopes to spoil his countryman’s pro debut.

#1: Bernardo Sopai Defends His Title

Bernardo Sopai needed just over 10 seconds to defend his bantamweight title and close out the main event of Fight Club Rush 15.

Earlier tonight, Bernardo Sopai sent Julien Lopez to the shadows realm in just more than 10 seconds, in the #FCR15 main event.



Jesus Christ.pic.twitter.com/GVBVOyEOT5 — Al Zullino (@phre) February 25, 2023

“The Lion King” dodged a few kicks from Julien Lopez before he stepped forward to land a right hand that slept the Frenchman.

