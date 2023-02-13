MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes Of The Week (2/5-2/11)

Welcome to this week’s edition of MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes of the week! Every week there’s highlight-reel finishes all across the MMA world, and we’ve found some of the absolute best ones to showcase.

Last week was a busy one on the MMA calendar, with plenty of regional action going on in addition to the highly anticipated UFC 284. The main card of that event turned out to be full of action and provided two finishes to this list, but offerings from LFA, Fury FC, and Octagon League all also managed to snag a pair of places on this week’s Top 10 Finishes.

#10: Sayat Abduali Finds The Off Switch

Sayat Adbuali improved his pro record to 2-0 when he finished Kauhar Karymshakov at Octagon 40 in Kyrgyzstan.

KO a lo One Punch-Man de Sayat Abduali #Octagon40 pic.twitter.com/3GavrMAW8p — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) February 5, 2023

The lightweight appeared to only tap Karymshakov with a left hand, but that was enough to send him crashing to the mat.

#9: An Ho Stays Perfect

An Ho had already established himself as a prospect worth watching after turning pro last year, and he secured another stoppage win at LFA 152.

What an absolute incredible submission from An Ho! #LFA152 pic.twitter.com/1BMgNpqWTk — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) February 11, 2023

The 22-year-old improved to 3-0 when Enkhjargal Banzaragch tried for a takedown and Ho responded by grabbing his leg to secure a kneebar.

#8: Sergey Kurbatov Ends His Skid

Sergey Kurbatov snapped a three-fight losing streak when he stopped Nikolay Zagrebelny in just over a minute at RCC 14.

Sergey Kurbatov KO's Nikolay Zagrebelny with a huge right hook in the first round. Man was not ready for that follow up. Also RCC doesn't skimp on the replays #RCC14 pic.twitter.com/yC2hijzFfd — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 11, 2023

The Russian middleweight dropped Zagrebelny with a right hook and landed a brutal follow-up punch before the ref intervened.

#7: José Gurilozo’s Surprise Submission

José Gurilozo closed out his amateur career with a pair of stoppage wins, and he carried that momentum into his pro debut against Victor Hugo Xavier at SFT 39.

Kneebar out of nowhere by José Gurilozo in his pro debut at SFT 39. That was beautiful#SFT39 pic.twitter.com/EB5k0WzT4c — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 11, 2023

The Brazilian featherweight was already in top position and landing strikes on Xavier when he suddenly grabbed a kneebar to finish the fight.

#6: Yair Rodriguez Claims Featherweight Gold

Yair Rodriguez is better known for his striking than his grappling, but the Mexican’s first submission win in the UFC also turned out to be the biggest victory of his career.

Yair Rodriguez submits Josh Emmett to claim interim featherweight gold 😤 #UFC284 pic.twitter.com/96CEpFEhh4 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 12, 2023

“El Pantera” was facing Josh Emmett for the UFC’s interim featherweight title at UFC 284, and in the second round Rodriguez threw up a triangle that only required a quick adjustment to force a tap.

#5: Almanbet Abdyvasy Chases Keldibay

Almanbet Abdyvasy Uulu wasn’t going to let Kyyalbek Keldibay Uulu escape his right hand during their flyweight bout at Octagon 40.

KO en el 3R de Almanbet Abdyvasy Uulu! #Octagon40 pic.twitter.com/pP3Js1akTN — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) February 5, 2023

Keldibay evaded an initial combination from Abdyvasy but was quickly corned and floored by a straight right hand.

#4: Cameron Smotherman Wins The Fury FC Title

Cameron Smotherman claimed the Fury FC bantamweight title with a vicious knockout in the main event of Fury FC 74.

“The Baby-Faced Killer” connected with a left hand early in the second round and left Peter Caballero flat on his back.

#3: Justin Tafa Walks It Off In Australia

Justin Tafa was unable to compete for all of 2022, but the Australian returned to action in a big way at UFC 284.

“Bad Man” countered Parker Porter with a huge combination to secure his second-straight first-round win and send the crowd in his home country into a frenzy.

#2: Abdul Kamara Counters Torres

Abdul Kamara made Shane Torres pay for throwing a lazy kick during their bantamweight bout at Fury FC 74.

“Scratch” countered Torres with a huge right hand that sat the 30-year-old down before he ended up flat on the canvas.

#1: Justin Budd’s Memorable Debut

Justin Budd had a lengthy amateur career before turning pro at LFA 152, but he jumped onto the radars of a lot of fight fans with the way he stopped Caleb Jensen.

WOW. Justin Budd FLATLINES Caleb Jensen with a spinning back fist in R1. Chained it off the kick. What a a pro debut.#LFA152 pic.twitter.com/oHs6P7HjgP — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 11, 2023

The 26-year-old missed a high kick but spun straight into a spinning back fist that connected with the side of Caleb Jensen’s head.

