MMA Twitter Reacts To Fedor Emelianenko’s Final Fight At Bellator 290

Heavyweight legend Fedor Emelianenko fell short in his final MMA fight at Bellator 290 but earned the praise of many around the sport.
Emelianenko faced Bellator Heavyweight Champion Ryan Bader in his MMA swan song on Saturday at Bellator 290. Bader became the first man to ever defeat Emelianenko multiple times by finishing him via TKO just minutes into the fight.
The 46-year-old Emelianenko, as promised, left his gloves in the cage and announced his retirement. A slew of legends around the sport, including Chuck Liddell and Mark Coleman, was in attendance for Emelianenko’s retirement fight.
Bader retained the heavyweight belt after defending it against Valentin Moldavsky and Cheick Kongo in his last two fights. He earned the title by defeating Emelianenko in the Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix in 2019.
As Emelianenko concluded his legendary fighting career, many around the sport praised him and wished him well in retirement.
Emelianenko is arguably the greatest heavyweight MMA fighter in the sport’s history. His career included dominant runs in Pride and Strikeforce, defeating some of the top names to ever compete.
Emelianenko made his professional MMA debut in May 2000, earning a first-round submission over Martin Lazarov. After suffering the first loss of his career against Tsuyoshi Kohsaka, he went on to win an astonishing 27 straight fights.
During his Pride tenure, he defeated the likes of Kevin Randleman, Mirko Cro Cop, and Antônio Rodrigo Nogueira. He earned the promotion’s heavyweight belt by defeating Nogueira at Pride 25.
Emelianenko’s retirement marks an important moment in MMA history as one of the greatest to ever compete says goodbye to the fight game.
