MMA Twitter Reacts To Fedor Emelianenko’s Final Fight At Bellator 290

Heavyweight legend Fedor Emelianenko fell short in his final MMA fight at Bellator 290 but earned the praise of many around the sport.

Emelianenko faced Bellator Heavyweight Champion Ryan Bader in his MMA swan song on Saturday at Bellator 290. Bader became the first man to ever defeat Emelianenko multiple times by finishing him via TKO just minutes into the fight.

The 46-year-old Emelianenko, as promised, left his gloves in the cage and announced his retirement. A slew of legends around the sport, including Chuck Liddell and Mark Coleman, was in attendance for Emelianenko’s retirement fight.

Bader retained the heavyweight belt after defending it against Valentin Moldavsky and Cheick Kongo in his last two fights. He earned the title by defeating Emelianenko in the Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix in 2019.

As Emelianenko concluded his legendary fighting career, many around the sport praised him and wished him well in retirement.

Fedor Emelianenko Retires Following Bellator 290 Loss

Here’s what MMA Twitter had to say about Emelianenko’s final fight.

Still love you fedor! Hope he has a great life in retirement. Brutal sport. https://t.co/CTKGpUKpCb — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) February 5, 2023

Another legend down fedor you was a dawg thank you 🙏 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 5, 2023

Fedor getting the Frankie Edgar retirement treatment makes me big sad 🫠 #Bellator290 — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) February 5, 2023

Dam this scene at bellator for fedor is awesome to see all these legends — Sean BRADY (@seanbradymma) February 5, 2023

Damn that was sad but cool to see all the legends get in there and support Fedor 🐐 — Dan Ige (@Dynamitedan808) February 5, 2023

Sad way to go #Bellator290 — RobFont (@RobSFont) February 5, 2023

Man Fedor 😩😩 — Saidyokub Kakhramonov (@SaidYokubMMA) February 5, 2023

Damn… 😞 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 5, 2023

Hate seeing fedor going out like that. It was a honor to share the ring with him. And he was a truly nice guy. Much respect to the GOAT of heavyweights. — Tim Sylvia (@timsylviamma) February 5, 2023

Tonight we say goodbye to a legend. Honored to have covered his career for over 15 years. Thank you for all you’ve done for the sport of MMA. 🐐 #Fedor #mma #legend #fedoremelianenko pic.twitter.com/67ErsFbIbX — Jenn Brown TV (@JennBrown) February 5, 2023

Fedor Emelianenko fighting his last fight tonight. Wish I woulda got a pic with him last time I seen him at n the hotel lobby in Chicago but his natural mean mug frightened me from even saying Whaddup. Good luck nonetheless 🤙🏾🤣 #Bellator290 — RAUFEON (@RaufeonStots) February 4, 2023

Regardless of the finish, it was really cool to see all those legends in the cage to celebrate Fedor Emelianenko’s incredible career. Great job by Bellator. MMA should honor its past more. #Bellator290 — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) February 5, 2023

Fedor wanted and requested this fight. Have to keep that in mind. He wanted to go out testing himself one last time. Have to respect it — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 5, 2023

Emelianenko is arguably the greatest heavyweight MMA fighter in the sport’s history. His career included dominant runs in Pride and Strikeforce, defeating some of the top names to ever compete.

Emelianenko made his professional MMA debut in May 2000, earning a first-round submission over Martin Lazarov. After suffering the first loss of his career against Tsuyoshi Kohsaka, he went on to win an astonishing 27 straight fights.

During his Pride tenure, he defeated the likes of Kevin Randleman, Mirko Cro Cop, and Antônio Rodrigo Nogueira. He earned the promotion’s heavyweight belt by defeating Nogueira at Pride 25.

Emelianenko’s retirement marks an important moment in MMA history as one of the greatest to ever compete says goodbye to the fight game.

What is your reaction to Fedor Emelianenko’s retirement?