MMA Twitter Reacts To Serghei Spivac Submitting Derrick Lewis

UFC heavyweight contender Serghei Spivac earned the biggest win of his career against Derrick Lewis at UFC Vegas 68.

It didn’t take long for Spivac to finish Lewis in the UFC Vegas 68 main event. Just minutes into the fight, Spivac trapped Lewis in an arm-triangle choke to win his third consecutive fight and his first career UFC main event.

It was a statement win for the 28-year-old Spivac, who has now won six of his last seven fights and has surged into the heavyweight title picture. Before the victory over Lewis, he earned TKO wins over Augusto Sakai and Greg Hardy.

UFC Vegas 68 wrapped up in the early hours on Sunday, although plenty of fans, fighters, and pundits stayed up to catch Spivac’s impressive performance.

MMA Twitter’s Jaws Drop After Serghei Spivac’s Win

Here’s what MMA Twitter had to say about Spivac’s first-round finish.

I’m hurt — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 5, 2023

That was a huge statement by Spivac! #ufcvegas68 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 5, 2023

Sergey Spivack wow! Congratulations bro #UFCVegas68 — Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) February 5, 2023

It seemed like Derrick Lewis didn’t even try

#UFCvegas68 — Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) February 5, 2023

Didn’t take long for a mistake and for Spivac to get the Geography he wanted. #UFCVegas68 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) February 5, 2023

Spivac by ragdoll annihilation. Easy, clean work. #UFCVegas68 — Fight Ghost (@Fight_Ghost) February 5, 2023

Even with his wondrous widow's peak shaved away, Serghei Spivac just earned his biggest win. #UFCVegas68 — Michael Carroll (@MJCflipdascript) February 5, 2023

As for Lewis, he’s now lost three straight fights after back-to-back losses to Sergei Pavlovich and Tai Tuivasa. His loss to Pavlovich came in just 55 seconds at UFC 277 last July.

Lewis and Spivac were supposed to face off in November before the fight was canceled mid-event due to Lewis suffering from an illness. He later revealed he tested positive for COVID-19 on fight night.

Spivac’s win over Lewis will likely catapult him into the Top 10 when the latest rankings come out later this week. He’ll look to continue his winning ways against another top heavyweight in the coming months.

What’s your reaction to Serghei Spivac defeating Derrick Lewis?