Muhammad Ali’s Grandson Set For Second PFL Fight

Biaggio Ali Walsh, grandson of Muhammad Ali, is gearing up for a PFL Las Vegas event coming up in April.

Before moving into the world of mixed martial arts, Ali Walsh was a collegiate American football player. He competed in the UNLV Rebels American football program at the University of Nevada. He will next be seen competing in MMA at PFL 2 on April 7 in Las Vegas. The card is expected to be headlined by Ante Delija vs. Yorgan De Castro.

Ali Walsh is yet to compete at the professional level in MMA. As an amateur, the former college football player is 2-1. All three of his fights took place last year. His debut fight saw him get caught in a rear-naked choke just over two minutes into round two.

He bounced back from the initial setback with back-to-back victories. At Crown Fighting Championship in August 2022, Ali Walsh devastated Bradley Seaver with a series of killer strikes halfway through round one for the KO victory.

Biaggio Ali Walsh in PFL.

His most recent win also marked his PFL debut.

Watch: Biaggio Ali Walsh KOs Tom Graesser In PFL Debut

In his PFL debut, Biaggio Ali Walsh locked horns with Tom Graesser in an amateur lightweight bout. The bout did not last long, with Ali Walsh quickly busting Graesser open with some razor-sharp strikes early in the first round. A ferocious right hand at the 0:45 mark of round sent Graesser crashing to the mat and Ali Walsh was quickly declared the winner.

Ali Walsh’s lightning quick hands and punching power have already turned some heads on the amateur scene. His debut last year revealed a less developed ground game that could come back to haunt him as he progresses in his fighting career.

With the PFL 2023 season drawing near, this could be the year Ali Walsh begins making a name for himself in professional combat sports. His older brother Nico has already made a splash in professional boxing, currently riding high on an eight-fight undefeated streak.

Considering his daughter Laila Ali went 24-0 in pro-boxing as well, ‘The Greatest’s iconic combat sports legacy continues to grow through his family.

Are you looking forward to the new PFL season?