Muhammad Mokaev Reveals New UFC Contract Status

No.12-ranked UFC flyweight Muhammad Mokaev recently revealed his new contract status with the UFC.

Mokaev will fight Jafel Filho at UFC 286 in March. He last competed at UFC 280 in October 2022 where he picked up a third-round submission victory over Malcolm Gordon. The freestyle wrestling champion is undefeated in professional MMA with a record of 9-0-0 (1 NC). Three of his nine wins have come in the Octagon.

A seasoned freestyle wrestling champion and Brazilian jiu-jitsu purple belt, Mokaev relies heavily on his high-level grappling in the cage.

Now, less than two months before his next fight, Mokaev has taken to Twitter to reveal his contract status with the UFC.

“Thank You To All My Supporters!” – Muhammad Mokaev On His UFC Contract

‘The Punisher’ has now confirmed that he has signed a new multi-fight deal with the UFC. Mokaev went on to thank his fans before making a quick reference to his upcoming clash in London.

Today I have signed new multi deal UFC contract!🥇

Thank you to all my supporters!

See you all in London 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/aiUOzrXGUO — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) February 1, 2023

“Today I have signed new multi deal UFC contract! Thank you to all my supporters!

See you all in London,” Mokaev wrote.

UFC 286 will take place in the O2 Arena. The event will be headlined by a rematch between Kamaru Usman and new UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards. At UFC 278, Edwards shocked the world with a surprise head kick KO on the then-long reigning champion late in the fifth round.

In the semi-main event slot, No.3-ranked lightweight Justin Gaethje will clash with the No.6-ranked Rafael Fiziev in what should be a blistering striking clinic. This will be Gaethje’s first fight since UFC 274 back in May 2022. There, ‘The Highlight’ got caught in a rear-naked choke in the first round by Charles Oliveira. The match marked his second crack at the undisputed lightweight mantle.

