UFC Flyweight Muhammad Mokaev Staunchly Defends Fighters Training With Ramzan Kadyrov’s Son

UFC flyweight Muhammad Mokaev has hit back after coming under fire alongside other fighters for training with the son of Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov.

Kadyrov, who’s been accused of human rights violations ranging from kidnappings and torture to an attempted purging of the LGBTQ+ community in the region, has long maintained a presence in mixed martial arts.

While that includes through his own promotion, Absolute Championship Akhmat, it’s also seen relationships form with some of the sport’s biggest names. Although that was Khabib Nurmagomedov in the past, Kadyrov can now be frequently seen with Chechen-born welterweight Khamzat Chimaev.

Perhaps more prominent in recent times has been the UFC star’s friendship with Ali Kadyrov, one of the Chechen leader’s sons. As well as “Borz” attending the October 2022 UFC pay-per-view in Abu Dhabi alongside Ali, who even snapped pictures with Dana White and Daniel Cormier, Chimaev has also been training with the teenager.

Now, a number of other fighters have been brought under the controversial umbrella owing to Ali Kadyrov’s arrival at renowned Phuket-based gym, Tiger Muay Thai.

The topic was recently covered by Bloody Elbow journalist Karim Zidan, who reported on the presence of the dictator’s son in Thailand, where he’s been sharing mats with the likes of Petr Yan and Darren Till.

Another to have been pictured training with Ali hit back at the report, which was shared on Twitter. Mokaev, the current #12-ranked UFC flyweight, questioned what Kadyrov’s son has done to be the subject of negative press before accusing Zidan of ‘stirring’ up issues.

Despite the controversy surrounding Ali’s links to his father’s regime and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Mokaev chose to highlight the pace at which he trains with Kadyrov’s son.

“You like to (stir) sh*t up! What has this kid done to you? Or anyone? Kid is 17 years old, I have sparred with him and went same (pace) as I would with others. He isn’t (a) politician,” Mokaev wrote.

Mokaev shared a similar sentiment in a follow-up tweet before calling for Zidan to ‘shut his dirty mouth’.

To be honest same power I threw at him you wouldn’t handle @ZidanSports so shut your dirty mouth! — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) February 6, 2023

In response, Zidan noted that Kadyrov’s son hasn’t been as separated from his father’s political rule as Mokaev implied.

Just days before his apparent VIP treatment at UFC 280, Ali was filmed as part of propaganda material for the Russian war effort. In it, he can be seen escorting Ukrainian prisoners of war alongside his two siblings to Kadyrov in Grozny.

Despite responding to that point by insisting he doesn’t support the war, Mokaev suggested that he’s always willing to help teenagers who are looking to learn the sport, no matter who they are related to.

“If kid age of 17 comes to me and asks me for sparring or wants to learn something, I don’t care who his dad is! I won’t reject.. I don’t support this war either btw, so stop (stirring) sh*t Karim,” Mokaev replied.

If kid age of 17 comes to me and asks me for sparring or wants to learn something , I don’t care who his dad is! I won’t reject..

I don’t support this war either btw, so stop steering shit Karim — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) February 6, 2023

PFL Champ Hits Back At Criticism For Kadyrov Association

Muhammad Mokaev wasn’t the only prominent fighter who sought to defend themselves following the report. In addition to teammate Darren Till, whom he cornered at UFC 282 last December, 2022 PFL Featherweight Champion Brendan Loughnane has also been training alongside Ali Kadyrov.

The Brit was mentioned in the comments section of Zidan’s report, with the journalist noting that he’d seen Loughnane ‘kissing Ali’s ass’ on Instagram along with other fighters.

Loughnane was quick to fire back with a profanity-filled response.

“First of all who the f*ck are you and second I don’t kiss anyone’s ass u stupid c*nt,” Loughnane wrote.

First of all who the fuck are you and second I don’t kiss anyone’s ass u stupid cunt — Brendan Loughnane (@BrendanMMA) February 6, 2023

When another Twitter user questioned Loughnane’s willingness to train with the son of a dictator accused of heinous crimes, the PFL star looked to play down the association, insisting he simply turns up to train at Tiger Muay Thai, regardless of who is present.

“Define ‘hanging around’. You mean turning up for a @tigermuaythai wrestling session? Clowns,” Loughnane said.

Define ‘hanging around’



You mean turning up for a @tigermuaythai wrestling session? Clowns — Brendan Loughnane (@BrendanMMA) February 6, 2023

Mokaev and Loughnane are just two of many fighters who’ve been scrutinized for connections to Kadyrov. Notably, former champions Kamaru Usman, Justin Gaethje, and Henry Cejudo hit the headlines late last year after traveling to Chechnya to attend a birthday party for Ali.

In addition, the trio had a tour around a military facility designed for producing special forces for the Russian army, whose invasion of Ukraine continues to bring devastation and countless deaths to the European nation.

What do you make of the string of fighters currently training and interacting with Ramzan Kadyrov’s son at Tiger Muay Thai?