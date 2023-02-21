Muhammad Mokaev Says He Turned Down Gambling Sponsorship

UFC flyweight Muhammad Mokaev claims he was offered a lucrative sponsorship from a gambling company but turned it down due to his religious beliefs.

Mokaev joined the UFC last year as one of the most hyped prospects in MMA history, and three victories in a span of seven months proved that the 22-year-old was more than ready to compete in the sport’s biggest promotion.

“The Punisher” has seen his popularity grow rapidly since joining the UFC, which naturally means there are more eyes on him and more people looking to capitalize on his rising stardom. In a recent tweet, Mokaev indicated that an unnamed betting company offered to pay him $200,000 in sponsorship money.

Got offered $200,000 for sponsorship from betting company

But I said once and will say again I will never advertise gambling, alcohol or drugs. Allah gave me more than I asked , alhamdulillah I have more than I I asked God 10 years ago! — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) February 21, 2023

Sports Betting A Complex Issue For UFC Fighters

Sports betting has quickly become a massive market in the United States as its legality has become more widespread in recent years, but it hasn’t always been a benefit for members of the UFC roster.

James Krause’s gambling activities have landed him in hot water with the UFC. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Former UFC fighter and active coach James Krause ended up in significant trouble following suspicious line movement in a bout involving one of his fighters, and that instance resulted in an ongoing investigation into his gambling activities. Members of the UFC roster were expressly forbidden from working with Krause as a result of the investigation, and UFC flyweight Jeff Molina was suspended amidst the ongoing probe.

Mokaev may have turned down a significant payday if his claim on Twitter is to be believed, but the 22-year-old is likely banking on making up that money through his performances in the cage. After the 3-0 start to his UFC career that includes two submission wins, “The Punisher” is now set to take on Jafel Fialho at UFC 286 in March.

UFC 286 will be Mokaev’s third UFC bout to take place in his home country of England, and the event is headlined by the highly-anticipated trilogy fight between Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman.

