Nate Diaz Blasts Three Former UFC Adversaries, Dustin Poirier Responds

Nate Diaz continues to stir the spot with several former and current UFC stars since parting ways with the promotion.

Diaz’s time with the UFC ran out following a win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279. He wasn’t able to come to terms with the UFC on a new contract and eventually parted ways with the promotion.

Diaz remains a combat sports free agent and has been linked to a Jake Paul fight and endeavors in other promotions. He has plenty of options the table but hasn’t fully ruled out a return to the UFC at some point in the future.

Diaz remains active on social media as he ponders his next career move, including jabbing at Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor, and other top names in the fight game.

Nate Diaz Claims Victories Over Former UFC Colleagues, Dustin Poirier Hits Back

In a recent tweet, Diaz attacked Khabib Nurmagomedov, Khamzat Chimaev, and Dustin Poirier.

I’m 3-0 in the UFC against Cumshot,Kabib,and Dustin porier do to them being scared pussys.

Sleep with that 👊🏼 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) February 10, 2023

“I’m 3-0 in the UFC against [Khamzat, Khabib, and Dustin Poirier] do to them being scared pussys. Sleep with that,” Diaz said.

Poirier, after seeing Diaz’s latest Twitter attack, didn’t respond in kind.

Shut ya bitchass up, tell the truth about our match up hoe https://t.co/6DxyYaoRy7 — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 10, 2023

“Shut ya bitchass up, tell the truth about our match up hoe,” Poirier replied.

It didn’t take long for Diaz to deal the final blow of their exchange.

Ur a pussy like the other 2 when shit got hot u bitched out of the fight 3-0

Real fighter me vs real pussys you 👊🏼 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) February 10, 2023

“Ur a pussy like the other 2 when shit got hot u bitched out of the fight 3-0,” Diaz tweeted. “Real fighter me vs real pussys you.”

Diaz was supposed to face Chimaev at UFC 279 before Chimaev’s botched weight cut, forcing the UFC to book him against Ferguson. He responded to the last-minute switch by submitting Ferguson in Round 4.

Diaz didn’t fight Nurmagomedov in the UFC but has had out-of-competition confrontations with the UFC Hall of Famer. Nurmagomedov retired in 2020 following a win against Justin Gaethje.

Diaz and Poirier were supposed to fight at UFC 230 before Poirier pulled out with an injury. The two teased a fight over the last year, but it never came to fruition.

Despite not being under contract with the UFC, Diaz seems to remain unimpressed by some of the biggest names in the promotion’s recent history.

What’s your reaction to the latest Nate Diaz/Dustin Poirier banter?