Nate Diaz Reacts To Logan Paul’s Comments At Jake Paul Vs. Tommy Fury

It doesn’t appear that Nate Diaz was impressed by the comments Logan Paul made during his brother Jake’s boxing match with Tommy Fury.

One of the most significant combat sports events of the weekend was the long-awaited meeting between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury. The pair of undefeated boxers had two previously scheduled fights fall through due to issues on Fury’s side, but things finally worked out when they entered the ring together in Saudi Arabia.

Paul’s notoriety in combat sports has grown rapidly since his pro boxing debut in 2020, and he’s attracted considerable attention from a large portion of MMA’s fan base due to his wins over the likes of Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, and Anderson Silva.

“The Problem Child” entered the fight with Fury as a slight favorite and had some significant moments of success, but the 26-year-old ended up suffering the first loss of his career when “TNT” was awarded a split decision.

It was no surprise that Jake’s brother Logan attended the match in Saudi Arabia to provide support, but unfortunately someone on the broadcast team thought it was a good idea to hand the 27-year-old a microphone in between rounds.

Logan used the opportunity to hurl insults at Fury, and the video of his comments attracted the attention of none other than former UFC fighter and current free agent Nate Diaz.

This guy needs his ass beat

And who let the spoiled lil bitch yell obnoxious shit during the fight ? pic.twitter.com/6OrMsj8IRE — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) February 27, 2023

Diaz last fought when he submitted Tony Ferguson with a guillotine choke in the main event of UFC 279. That win snapped a two-fight losing streak and was also the final fight on his UFC deal, and the 37-year-old free agent has teased the idea of fighting Jake among a number of other options for his next bout.

Logan hasn’t had anywhere near the success that his brother has had in boxing, although the 27-year-old did secure a deal with the UFC for his energy drink Prime Hydration to serve as a sponsor for the promotion. Jake held an undefeated boxing record prior to his loss against Fury, but “The Problem Child” also recently signed a deal with the PFL to compete in MMA at some point in the future.

Would you like to see Diaz take on one of the Paul brothers for his next fight?