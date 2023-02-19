Nate Marquardt Goes On Homophobic Rant While Watching UFC Card

Former UFC standout Nate Marquardt has been criticized by fans and pundits alike after a homophobic tweet on Saturday.

Marquardt, who last fought in MMA in Oct. 2021, took the time to make his thoughts on homosexuality public while watching UFC Fight Night 219 with his family. In the main event, Erin Blanchfield defeated Jéssica Andrade to move up the flyweight ladder.

In between fights, a commercial appeared on the ESPN+ stream that featured two males showing affection. After seeing the short commercial, Marquardt was rubbed the wrong way and proceeded to express his disgust on social media.

Nate Marquardt In Hot Water After Anti-Gay Tweets

In a recent tweet, Marquardt made his opinion of homosexuality crystal clear.

Wow disgusting commercial watching @ESPNPlus with my kids and have to tell them to look away so they don’t see two men kissing! 🤮@ufc @espn #barf #disgusting — Nate Marquardt (@NathanMarquardt) February 19, 2023

“Wow disgusting commercial watching [ESPN+] with my kids and have to tell them to look away so they don’t see two men kissing!” Marquardt tweeted Saturday.

After one fan reprimanded Marquardt and questioned the possibility of one of his children coming out as homosexual, he harshly denied it would happen.

Not possible. — Nate Marquardt (@NathanMarquardt) February 19, 2023

“Not possible,” Marquardt replied.

Twitter followers were quick to critique Marquardt’s stance.

Marquardt isn’t the only former or current UFC fighter to make controversial remarks about homosexuals. In recent years, Sean Strickland has been in hot water over comments that some felt were homophobic, but he clarified his stance shortly thereafter.

In 2016, Donald Cerrone didn’t approve of Daniel Cormier’s wrestling-heavy approach at UFC 200, making what was perceived as a homophobic remark in response. He later claimed that his words were taken out of context.

Marquardt retired following a loss to Valdir Araujo at XMMA 3 in 2021. He lost four of the last five fights of his career.

Marquardt made a name for himself in the UFC, earning wins over the likes of Demian Maia and Rousimar Palhares. He also earned a win over former UFC champion Tyron Woodley during a Strikeforce stint.

Despite the cultural shift in recent years, not everyone approves of the LGBT community, including Marquardt and other top athletes in the sport.

What is your reaction to Nate Marquardt’s tweets?