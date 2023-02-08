Nathaniel Wood Announces Withdrawal From UFC 286 After ‘Freak Accident’

Nathaniel Wood won’t be fighting at the UFC‘s upcoming London pay-per-view after suffering a nasty injury in training camp.

Wood was supposed to face Lerone Murphy in a featherweight matchup at UFC 286 on March 18th. After an up-and-down run at bantamweight, he made the full-time move to featherweight, winning back-to-back fights in 2022.

Wood’s Cage Warriors bantamweight title victory earned him a UFC contract just a few months later in 2018. He was quickly tabbed as a prospect to watch going forward in the bantamweight division, with early wins over Andre Ewell and Johnny Eduardo.

Wood’s attempt at a third consecutive win at 145lbs will have to wait after suffering a leg injury while getting ready for the Murphy fight.

Nathaniel Wood Withdraws From Lerone Murphy Fight After Nasty Leg Injury

In a recent Instagram post, Wood detailed the injury that forced his UFC 286 withdrawal.

WARNING: Graphic

“It is with a heavy heart to announce I will no longer be fighting in London,” Wood posted. “It seems I just can’t get a break in this game with constant set backs. A freak accident landing on wooden trim in wrestling practice.

“Sorry for all those who were coming to see me. Going to have a sit down and think about some things. The highest of the highs and the lowest of the lows.

“Unfortunately I cannot bend my knee until these stitches are out. As always a huge thankyou to my team, sponsors , family and supporters.”

The exact nature of Wood’s injury is unknown, as well as how long he’ll be sidelined to recover from it. It’s also uncertain if Murphy will remain on the UFC 286 card after the recent news regarding Wood.

Wood’s UFC featherweight debut last July resulted in a unanimous decision victory over Charles Rosa. He went on to pick up a win over Charles Jourdain in his most recent fight last September at UFC Paris.

Wood could potentially return to action by the end of the year, but right now he’s focused on turning this setback into a triumphant comeback.

