New Restrictions Added To UFC Contracts Revealed

Some surprising alterations have been made to UFC contracts moving forward that aim to prevent class action lawsuits.

In more recent years, the UFC have gradually begun tweaking contracts in response to the antitrust lawsuit they’re dealing with. The class action lawsuit alleges that the world’s premier MMA promotion has used unethical practises to remain on top in the combat sports world. First launched in 2014, the lawsuit continues to be a major thorn in the UFC’s side to this day.

A key component of the lawsuit is the fighter pay issue which, thanks to the likes of Francis Ngannou and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, is more in the public eye than ever in 2023. The suit alleges that the UFC has lowballed its fighters over the years, paying them less than half of what they could’ve earned.

It appears a key new change should help prevent additional fighters joining the lawsuit in future.

UFC Introduce An Arbitration Agreement

According to a recent report from Bloody Elbow’s John S. Nash, one of the biggest changes on the new contracts is an arbitration agreement. Such a clause ensures all parties involved would settle on an arbitration process rather than a lawsuit should issues escalate in such a direction. Arbitration provides an alternative method to settle a dispute in which an arbitrator will listen to all facts involved in the case before deciding on a case-closing reward.

For the UFC, such an agreement ensures future issues with fighters who’ve signed on can avoid the costly court case route.

Previous alterations in recent years also led to the sunset clause. The clause caps contracts at the five-year mark. More importantly, it gives the UFC more power when dealing with contract time for fighters who constantly turn down match-ups.

The sunset clause isn’t necessarily bad news for fighters, especially those looking to move on somewhere else. Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou, for example, utilized the clause on his way out of the promotion last month. His title has been vacated and will be decided next month at UFC 285 in a highly anticipated clash between Ciryl Gane and the returning Jon Jones.

Now, however, the UFC have reportedly introduced additional contract requirements to clamp down on such behaviour as a part of their new emphasis on arbitration.

