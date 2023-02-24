Nikita Krylov Previously Kicked Out Of Ukrainian Gym For Russian Loyalties

Ukrainian light heavyweight fighter Nikita Krylov drew the ire of many in his old gym when he wore Russian colors to a workout.

Krylov is set to main event UFC Fight Night 220 against Ryan Spann. He last fought at UFC 280, where he picked up a unanimous decision victory over Volkan Oezdemir.

Image via Instagram @espnmma

Currently ranked at No.6 in the light heavyweight standings, ‘The Miner’ will look to extend his winning form to three straight victories when he meets the No.8-ranked Spann.

‘The Miner’s UFC Fight Night 220 bout will mark his very first main event in the UFC. Since returning to the UFC back in September 2018, Krylov has endured a mixed bag of success. His return bout saw him get submitted by Jan Blachowicz. He has since secured four wins in the Octagon, and endured another three losses.

Krylov, a staunch reporter of the Donbas separatism movement, left his home country for Russia back in 2014.

“I Consider Myself Russian” – Nikita Krylov

According to a recent report from The Daily Star, ‘The Miner’ was kicked out of his gym in the Ukraine in 2014. The ban came soon after Russia’s move to annex the Crimean peninsula. To the shock of many, Krylov entered the facility in Russian colors despite the escalating tensions at the time.

While Krylov has freely said “I consider myself Russian” in the past, his main loyalties lie with the Donbas region. Donbas separatism supports the eastern Ukrainian region being recognized as its own independent state. If Donbas were to become independent, Krylov would move ahead with applying for citizenship.

For now, though, ‘The Miner’ spends much of his time in Moscow, Russia.

Despite his issues with his home nation over the past decade, Krylov is a three-time Master of Sports awardee in the Ukraine. His honors came for his elite-level training in Kyokushin Karate, military hand-to-hand combat, and submission grappling.

