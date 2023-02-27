Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann Reportedly Rebooked But Loses Main Event Status

UFC light heavyweight contenders Nikita Krylov and Ryan Spann appear set for a second attempt at sharing the Octagon.

The #6-ranked Krylov and the #8-ranked Spann were slated to throw down this past weekend in the main event of UFC Fight Night 220. Unfortunately, disaster struck on fight night when the European veteran was unable to compete due to illness.

With that, middleweights André Muniz and Brendan Allen stepped into the headline spotlight, while an understandably emotional Spann was left off the card.

An emotional Ryan Spann reacts to not fighting tonight. #UFCVegas70 pic.twitter.com/dhLI0TH8zA — UFC (@ufc) February 26, 2023

Fortunately for “Superman,” who was hoping to make another sizable step towards title contention following a knockout win over Dominick Reyes last November at UFC 281, it appears he’ll have the chance to add Krylov’s name to his résumé soon enough.

Krylov & Spann Join Intriguing March 11 Card

As was the case with the other recent example of a UFC Fight Night headliner falling through on event day, it appears that Krylov and Spann have been kept together.

But while Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac, who had a planned main event scrapped late in the day last November, had to wait a few months before finally squaring off, the two light heavyweight top 10s will seemingly collide in less than two weeks’ time.

Soon after UFC Fight Night 220’s conclusion, combat sports reporter Igor Lazorin took to Twitter to reveal that the bout has been rebooked for UFC Fight Night 221 on March 11. He cited Krylov’s manager as the source of the information.

While the duo will no doubt be pleased to have a quick opportunity to get back on track following their failed scrap this past Saturday, the rebooking has come at a cost, with the card they’re joining already having a main event matchup.

The March 11 event, set to go down inside The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, boasts an intriguing headliner between former bantamweight champion Petr Yan and rising contender Merab Dvalishvili.

With that said, Krylov and Spann are expected to join the undercard, which also features prominent names such as perennial heavyweight contender Alexander Volkov, surging bantamweight Said Nurmagomedov, and veteran 135lber Raphael Assunção.

Are you happy that the Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann matchup has been kept together?