ONE Championship’s “Unanimous Bad” Hydration Tests Questioned By Doctor

ONE Championship have long been considered at the forefront of weight-cutting policy and hydration testing.

The promotion moved forward with strict regulations on weight cuts, division limits, and hydration safety in the wake of Yang Jian Bing’s untimely death in December 2015. The flyweight fighter suffered cardiopulmonary failure at just 21 years old. The ailment stemmed from a grueling weight cut.

ONE Championship’s policies in the years since seemingly put a stop to fighters cutting dangerous amounts of weight to compete in lighter divisions. Initially, the promotion’s approach to safety in this regard drew a lot of praise.

Now, though, alarming analyses are coming out that call ONE’s tests into question.

Doctors Questions Validity Of ONE Championship’s Hydration Testing

During a recent interview with MMA On Point, sports science and weight-cutting expert Dr. Oliver Barley gave his take on ONE Championship’s weight-cutting protocols. He highlighted how urinary hydration testing is typically reserved for medical patients and not designed to work with the extreme yo-yoing that fighters go through to cut weight.

“I’m not convinced that urinary test hydration testing is a great measure in almost any situation, but I am extremely not convinced that it’s useful in the case of weight cutting,” Barley said. “These hydration tests were not designed for someone who is going to specifically aggressively dehydrate themselves and then rehydrate themselves.”

Barley went on to explain that, on average, many people in day-to-day life will frequently be slightly dehydrated at some point or another. By extension, the likelihood of the tests precisely nailing the exact level of hydration for a fighter on a potentially extreme cut are very slim.

“If we pulled in 100 people off the street, my guess is 40 percent of them would probably fail a urinary hydration test. People typically walk around, according to a urinary test, with at least some mild to moderate dehydration,” Barley explained. “There’s actually a good chance that you’ll be declared dehydrated even if you’re not.”

Perhaps most alarmingly of all, Barley took issue with ONE’s high success rate when it comes to fighters passing urinary hydration testing. Given the enormous number of tests done of the years, Barley simply finds it statistically improbable for there to have not been more failures.

“The thing that confuses me the most, is that [ONE Championship] had years where I was not aware of a single fight being canceled due to urinary hydration test failing, which to me is so unbelievable that I don’t even know how to describe it.”

What do you think of ONE Championship’s hydration testing policy?

All quotes from Bloody Elbow.