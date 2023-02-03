Oscar De La Hoya Offers To Assist Nate Diaz In Free Agency

Boxing Hall of Famer Oscar De La Hoya wants to help Nate Diaz navigate through the treacherous waters of free agency.

Diaz fought out his UFC contract by defeating Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 last year. He has plenty of options for his next fighting venture, including a possible move to RIZIN.

Promotions around combat sports, including in boxing and MMA, are expected to talk with Diaz and his team. A fight with Jake Paul and in Bare Knuckle FC are just two possibilities.

As Diaz continues his high-profile free agency, De La Hoya wants to help oversee negotiations and make sure he doesn’t potentially get taken advantage of.

Oscar De La Hoya Makes Pitch To Nate Diaz For Handling Of His Free Agency

In a recent tweet, De La Hoya made his pitch to Diaz.

@NateDiaz209 bro if your free let me take care of your future negotiations so all these fake promoters who never put a glove on in their life take advantage of you. — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) February 3, 2023

There have been talks that Diaz is targeting a showdown with boxing star Canelo Àlvarez for his next fight. De La Hoya, who is familiar with the boxing business, could help Diaz if it moves to negotiations.

Diaz has also been a callout target of Paul’s for both boxing and MMA fights. Paul is expected to make his MMA debut later this year in the PFL.

De La Hoya has a complicated relationship with Diaz’s former boss, UFC President Dana White. He and White have thrown jabs at one another for years, although De La Hoya did apologize recently.

Diaz is pondering his next career move and De La Hoya wants to be an ally as he sits down with promoters across combat sports.

