Watch: Paddy Pimblett Reacts To Islam Makhachev/Alexander Volkanovski Scorecards

UFC lightweight star Paddy Pimblett was in the group expressing disagreement at the result of Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski‘s fight.

The pair of champions shared the Octagon this past weekend in Perth, Australia. While Makhachev was in search of his first successful defense and top spot in the pound-for-pound rankings, reigning featherweight titleholder Volkanovski had his eyes on champ-champ status.

After five rounds of enthralling action, it was the Russian who achieved his goal by way of unanimous decision. But despite not getting the nod on any scorecard, Volkanovski largely gave as good as he got across 25 minutes.

Opponents for 25 minutes



Partners in history forever 👏 #UFC284 pic.twitter.com/4wICW3XpTO — UFC (@ufc) February 12, 2023

In spite of a size disadvantage and against heavy underdog odds, the Aussie delivered an impressive performance against a lightweight who’d appeared largely unstoppable to date.

And as well as receiving respect from across the MMA community for his display inside the RAC Arena, some believe he actually did enough to have his hand raised, a sentiment shared by one of the 155-pound division’s most prominent prospects.

Paddy Pimblett On Makhachev/Volkanovski: “Volk Or Draw”

During a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Paddy Pimblett can be seen reacting to the historical UFC 284 main event.

While a few rounds split opinion during the headliner, perhaps the most one-sided frame came as Volkanovski mounted a late charge. And as round five came to an end with “Alexander the Great” raining down shots from top position, Pimblett exclaimed that he’d secured a draw at the very least.

“That’s a 10-8 round lad! That’s a 10-8 round lad!” Pimblett said before applauding at the final horn. “What a fight. It could be a draw. That could be a 10-8. Volk’s a belter, lad, that’s why I like him… Could be a draw. If it was 3-1 to Makhachev, that last round’s a 10-8 I think. It’s either Volk or a draw.”

With the absence of any 10-8s on the judges’ scorecards, neither of the Liverpudlian’s two options came to fruition. When the result was announced, “The Baddy” appeared visibly shocked, exchanging a look of disbelief with his viewing partner.

Pimblett shared the same view as 49.8% of fans on MMA Decisions. While 46.3% of the 2,869 individuals who submitted their scorecards backed Volkanovski, a further 3.5% thought the challenger did enough for a draw with his final-round push.

How did you score Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.