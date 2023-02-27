Paddy Pimblett Provides An Update On His Health & Return Timeline

UFC lightweight prospect Paddy Pimblett has provided the latest on his recovery and return plans, and it isn’t a positive update for those hoping to see him back in action anytime soon.

Pimblett quickly rose to prominence in his first 12 months on MMA’s biggest stage, winning a trio of fights, two via submission and one by way of knockout, and consistently enhancing his stock outside the Octagon.

But while the former Cage Warriors champion was flying in 2022 courtesy of victories over Kazula Vargas and Jordan Leavitt in London, England, “The Baddy” didn’t find the same success on his pay-per-view debut in Las Vegas last December.

At UFC 282, the Liverpool native collided with 25-fight veteran Jared Gordon. While he ultimately had his hand raised via unanimous decision, Pimblett’s fourth promotional victory was heavily questioned, with many believing “Flash” deserved the nod on the judges’ scorecards.

Image Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

In addition to the negative reception surrounding his performance and the result, Pimblett’s post-fight woes were compounded by an ankle injury, which saw him sport a noticeable limp following his victory over Gordon.

Requiring surgery on the injury, it appears that Pimblett may be absent from the Octagon for a lengthy period.

Pimblett Expects To Be Sidelined Until “Back End” Of 2023

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn, Pimblett reflected on his latest outing inside the Octagon and the unfortunate physical setback that came as a result of it.

“I think I had a little bit of wear and tear on there (ankle) already,” Pimblett said. “When they looked at it properly, they said on the MRI scan, there’s a bit of cartilage floating about that they need to take out, and I need ligament reconstruction. So, it’s gonna be keyhole surgery.”

Having been unable to have the operation upon his return to the United Kingdom, with “The Baddy” now back on US soil, Pimblett revealed he’s due to undergo a procedure early next month.

With recovery time in mind, as well as other ventures and commitments he expects to have over the summer, Pimblett isn’t expecting to return before the back end of the year.

“I haven’t had surgery yet. I couldn’t get booked in for the surgery after I got back, so soon as I get home from here (San Diego), I get home on the 6th (March) and have surgery on the 7th,” Pimblett noted. “So, I’ll be in a boot for a few weeks. But then I’m just looking forward to the back end of the year, and I’ll be able to fight I think. Back fighting end of the year… I’ll be back in the cage before the end of the year most likely.”

Initially after UFC 282, Pimblett expressed a desire to fit his first fight of 2023 in before his wedding in May. With that, and given his plan to remain active, the current situation will no doubt be frustrating for the charismatic lightweight prospect.

Nevertheless, at the age of 28, Pimblett isn’t short on time to achieve his lofty ambitions in the sport, starting with a return performance later this year that he’ll hope will end in a victory more convincing than his last.

Who would you like to see Paddy Pimblett face when he returns to action later this year?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.