Paddy Pimblett Tells Logan Paul: ‘Come Off The Steroids & We Can Fight’

UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett has pivoted from his flattery of Logan Paul’s fight callouts to a feeling of annoyance.

Pimblett has surged as arguably one of the UFC’s most promising young stars with an unbeaten run in the promotion. He most recently defeated Jared Gordon at UFC 282, albeit by a controversial unanimous decision.

Pimblett has never been afraid of a fight during his four-fight stint in the UFC. He’s nearing a potential spot in the rankings if he can put together a few more wins.

Pimblett has also attracted the attention of Paul, who recently joined forces with the UFC to make his Prime Hydration the official sports drink of the promotion. In addition, he’s teased a future UFC fight against Pimblett.

Paul doesn’t have any mixed martial arts experience but has appeared in the boxing and wrestling rings in recent years. Despite this, Pimblett has no problem fighting him, although he believes he could be using performance enhancers.

Paddy Pimblett Wants Logan Paul To Follow His Words With Action

The Sun and Newsweek

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Pimblett gave his thoughts on Paul and the possibility of a future fight.

“It’s mad. He called me a clout-chaser years ago, and then he’s clout-chasing me all the time, know what I mean?” Pimblett said. “Mentioning my name all the time. So, if he ever wants to fight in the UFC, lad, he’s more than welcome. I’ll be there waiting for him. He can just get his weight down a bit, come off the steroids, and we’ll fight.”

When asked about the one UFC fighter he wants to fight, Paul didn’t hesitate to point to Pimblett. There doesn’t seem to be legit bad blood between the two of them, but that could change if a fight comes to fruition.

Paul’s last boxing fight came against boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather in June 2021. He hasn’t fought in the ring since.

As of this writing, there’s no direct evidence of Logan using steroids. His brother, Jake, has also been accused of using steroids during his boxing career.

Pimblett was challenged by Jake to a sparring session last year, although it didn’t come to fruition. Jake put $1 million on the line if Pimblett could fly out of the country to spar him.

Pimblett is still open to the possibility of fighting Paul, but his patience could be running thin when it comes to making it happen.

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.