UFC heavyweight Parker Porter plans to celebrate with a drink and shoe in hand if he defeating Justin Tafa at UFC 284.

Porter will look to get back in the win column against Tafa on the UFC 284 main card on Saturday in Perth, Australia. He returns following a loss to Jailton Almeida last May.

Porter vs. Tafa is a potential ‘Fight of the Night’ contender at UFC 284. The two heavyweights are known to be involved in back-and-forth wars, hinting at a possible end-to-end battle in front of the Australian crowd.

The ‘shoey’ celebration became famous during Tai Tuivasa’s recent win streak. Tuivasa won’t fight this weekend at UFC 284, but Porter is offering to give the crowd his signature celebration.

Parker Porter Wants A ‘Shoey’ “With Just Beer” At UFC 284

During a recent interview with The AllStar, Porter promised a shoey in front of the Perth crowd.

“Someone throws it at me, absolutely,” Porter said. “But after watching Tai Tuivasa do a shoey with hot sauce, absolutely not. It’ll have to be with just beer. But I’d be honored to do a shoey in Australia.”

Before the loss to Almeida, Porter won three straight, including recent victories over Alan Baudot and Chase Sherman. This is his sixth fight in the UFC after stints in CES MMA and Bellator.

Doing a ‘shoey’ after defeating Tafa might not be a welcomed sight. Tafa, an Australian native, will likely get a big pop from the crowd before and during the fight.

If Porter gets the better of Tafa this weekend, he seems prepared to do a ‘shoey’ regardless of how the crowd in Perth might react.

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.