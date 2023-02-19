MMA Twitter Reacts To Zac Pauga’s Decision Win Over Jordan Wright

Zac Pauga picked up his first UFC victory after losing in the finals of The Ultimate Fighter Season 30 when he defeated Jordan Wright in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 219.

The matchup saw both men making their return to the light heavyweight division, with Wright moving up and Pauga dropping down after competing as a heavyweight on TUF. The 34-year-old wasted no time asserting his game plan, as he forced Wright to the cage early in the opening round and proceeded to chip away with knees and elbows.

“The Ripper” managed to open Wright up with an elbow late in the first round, which turned out to be probably the most significant strike of the entire fight. “The Beverly Hills Ninja” did a good job of defending Pauga’s attempts to bring things to the mat, but for the most part he was unable to get off of the cage or mount any serious offense of his own.

Pauga went on to drop Wright with a right hand early in the final round before going back to clinching against the fence, and the final scorecards awarded the 34-year-old his first win in the UFC.

Unanimous for Zac Pauga! He takes the win over Jordan Wright in his UFC debut #UFCVegas69 pic.twitter.com/To9eNoAONZ — UFC (@ufc) February 19, 2023

MMA Twitter Reacts To Pauga’s Win

Pauga will certainly be happy to have scored his first UFC victory, but the lack of any significant action in his fight with Wright resulted in mixed reactions online.

I don’t want to totally write off Zac Pauga since he’s so new to MMA, but sheesh is going the distance with Jordan Wright at 205 not a good omen.



Terrible performance by both. #UFCVegas69 — Austin Swaim (@ASwaim3) February 19, 2023

Jordan Wright vs. Zac Pauga is a UFC co-main event in 2023.



I don't like complaining. I really don't. But good lord. — Nick Baldwin (@NickBaldwinMMA) February 19, 2023

Good scrap between Jordan Wright and Zac Pauga



"The Ripper" Pauga gets the unanimous decision in his UFC debut (30-27 x2, 29-28)#UFCVegas69 — Vince Sapienza (@VinceSapienza) February 19, 2023

Zac Pauga utilizing his skillset well & implementing damage. Easily winning the opening round with blood flowing. #UFCVegas69 — Hyon Ko (@JHKMMA) February 19, 2023

Watch Pauga’s head. Never separates it from Wright’s body and uses it to control Wright’s head. I love it #UFCVegas69 — Jillian DeCoursey (@lionheartjill) February 19, 2023

Pauga wins that

Surprised by the lack of intensity from Wright #UFCVegas69 — Rob (Jspec) Nakamura🤙🏽 (@JspecTheHost) February 19, 2023

Check out the full results and highlights from UFC Fight Night 219 here, including Pauga’s decision win over Wright!