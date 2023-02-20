Paul Daley Vs. Markus Perez Added To Stacked Gamebred Boxing 4 Card

Paul Daley is ending his combat sports retirement to face Markus Perez in a boxing match at Gamebred Boxing 4 on April 1st.

Gamebred Boxing announced the news of the Daley/Perez booking on Monday. Daley was supposed to face Anthony Taylor at the event before the switch-up in opponents.

Daley will make his professional boxing debut against Perez, a former UFC and Cage Warriors MMA fighter. Perez will also be making his first walk to the ring at the event.

Daley’s fighting return is a pivot from his MMA retirement following a win over Wendell Giácomo at Bellator 281. He won four of his last five fights in Bellator before opting to hang up the gloves.

Paul Daley Returns After MMA Retirement

Bellator

It’s uncertain if Daley plans on fighting in boxing past the upcoming Gamebred Boxing 4 event or if this will be a one-off. He hasn’t formally shared his plans since the announcement of his addition to the card.

Daley vs. Perez adds to an exciting card in Milwaukee. The event is headlined by Boxing Hall of Famer Roy Jones Jr. facing off against former UFC champion Anthony Pettis.

Former UFC standouts José Aldo and Jeremy Stephens will also clash, along with Vitor Belfort facing off against Ronaldo Souza. A women’s boxing matchup between former UFC fighters Gina Mazany and Pearl Gonzalez is also booked.

