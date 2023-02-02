Pearl Gonzalez Dons Tiger-Print Bikini For OnlyFans Announcement

Former UFC and BKFC fighter Pearl Gonzalez recently turned some heads with her OnlyFans reveal.

Gonzalez last fought in the UFC all the way back in October 2017. There, she fell to Poliana Botelho via unanimous decision. She competed in the strawweight division. After a 4-2 run in Invicta FC that came to an end in February 2020, Gonzalez took a break from MMA. Gonzalez made it to title contention in Invicta FC, unsuccessfully challenging for the Flyweight Championship at Invicta FC 34.

In June 2021, ‘The Chi-Town Princess’ debuted for BKFC, besting Charisa Sigala via unanimous decision. Gonzalez bowed out of the promotion following her decision loss to Britain Hart in November that same year.

Now, after more than a year as a free agent, Gonzalez has turned her attention to a very different medium.

“You Know Where To Look” – Pearl Gonzalez On OnlyFans

In a recent post on her Instagram page, Gonzalez announced that she will be joining OnlyFans. ‘The Chi-Town Princess’ donned a tiger-print bikini that left little to the imagination. Gonzalez commented that the page will be free and noted that she’d been receiving requests to make one for some time.

“After thousands of messages and years of requests, I finally made one. You know where to look… #itsFREE”

Gonzalez also tagged photographer Mike ‘Ohrangu’ Tang who has been linked to a variety of Instagram and OnlyFans models over the years. For now, the level of content fans can expect from the former UFC fighter remains unclear.

What also remains unclear is where her combat sports career goes from here. While she has stepped away from both MMA and bare-knuckle fighting, she is yet to officially announce either retirement or a return. Interestingly, she has mentioned interest in joining Power Slap.

Would you be interested in seeing Pearl Gonzalez make a return to MMA?