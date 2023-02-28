PFL Partners With Conor McGregor’s Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor’s Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey has officially partnered with the Professional Fighters League (PFL).

While he made his name inside the Octagon, where he held both the featherweight and lightweight titles simultaneously, McGregor’s success certainly hasn’t been limited to the steel surroundings of the cage.

Beyond that realm, he’s thrived in the business world. In addition to multiple public houses in Ireland, a menswear brand named August McGregor, and the McGregor Fast training program, he also boasts an incredibly successful venture into the alcohol industry.

Since being founded in 2018, Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey has grown exponentially. In addition to that being down to McGregor’s sizable following and promotion, the beverage has also had heavy coverage in the mixed martial arts world courtesy of a partnership with the UFC.

The brand has now expanded its MMA connections by partnering with the PFL as well. In a press release this week, the promotion announced that Proper No. Twelve has become the official whiskey partner of PFL Europe.

PFL Europe 🤝 @ProperWhiskey



Proper Twelve is now the official whiskey partner of PFL Europe pic.twitter.com/WS4VfimsUP — PFL Europe (@PFLEurope) February 27, 2023

Per the release, Proper No. Twelve will sponsor all four PFL Europe events across the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Ireland. That will include the regular season, playoffs, and championship.

In a statement, PFL CEO Peter Murray spoke of the promotion’s newest partnership.

“The Professional Fighters League is excited to partner with Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey for the inaugural PFL Europe season, which kicks off on March 25 in Newcastle,” said Murray. “The PFL and Proper No. Twelve both look forward to delivering fans the opportunity to experience the best European MMA compete in the PFL’s true sport season format, with scheduled events in 2023 also to be staged live from Berlin, Paris and Dublin.”

In 2021, McGregor and the whiskey’s co-founders sold their majority stake to Proximo Spirits for $600 million.

McGregor’s Whiskey To First Feature At PFL Newcastle

With the announcement, McGregor’s prominent whiskey brand is set to first appear on the PFL Newcastle broadcast later this month. On March 25, the promotion will host the first event of its new European season, which will see four victors collect $100,000 in prize money, from the Vertu Motors Arena.

The opening card will see two prominent names at the top of the bill, including headliner Simeon Powell (7-0). The undefeated English light heavyweight got his first taste of PFL action last year after recording a victory on the Challenger Series. He made a further two appearances, knocking out Clinton Williams at PFL 1 before stopping João Paulo Fagundes at the London-held playoff card last August.

While Powell kicks off his PFL Europe season opposite Mohamed Amine, another notable UK name will make the walk in the co-headliner. Former British Muay Thai champion Dakota Ditcheva (7-0) made a perfect 5-0 start to her professional MMA career before arriving in the SmartCage.

“Dangerous” Ditcheva secured a quick 58-second TKO win on debut at the London event before making a successful sophomore outing on the PFL World Championship card last November.

The flyweight fighter next look to maintain her perfect record and begin her PFL Europe campaign with a win at the expense of France’s Clara Ricignuolo.

Are you excited for the inaugural PFL Europe season?