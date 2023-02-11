Former UFC Fighter Poliana Botelho Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Former UFC flyweight Poliana Botelho will begin the fight of her life after receiving the news from doctors that she has cancer.

Botelho last fought in the UFC last June, losing via first-round submission to Karine Silva. She went on to fight in Invicta FC last September following her release, bouncing back with a win.

Fighters deal with adversity in and outside of the Octagon. This includes injuries and other personal issues that put their career on hold.

Botelho, just a few months after her last fight, is battling cancer.

Former UFC Fighter Poliana Botelho Begins Cancer Treatment

In a recent Instagram post, Botelho announced the news, as re-shared by MMA Mania.

Ex-UFC fighter Poliana Botelho has announced she has cancer pic.twitter.com/rCvc4wxU1a — MMA mania (@mmamania) February 10, 2023

“One more battle for my life,” Botelho said as translated from Portuguese. “But this victory will be mine.”

It’s uncertain what type and stage of cancer Botelho is suffering from.

Botelho made her UFC debut at UFC 216 in 2017, earning a unanimous decision win over Pearl Gonzalez. She went on to have an up-and-down tenure with the promotion, suffering losses to Cynthia Calvillo and Gillian Robertson.

Botelho has a 9-5 professional MMA record with six wins by knockout. She enjoyed a successful stint in XFC before getting her shot in the Octagon.

A little over 1.9 million Americans are expected to be diagnosed with cancer this year, according to a study by The American Cancer Society.

Botelho will likely keep her fans up to date with her health status. We’ll bring you the latest as it becomes available.