Power Slap PPV Scrapped, Finale to Stream Live for Free Mar. 11

Power Slap League’s season one finale will not be sold on pay-per-view after all.

Dana White’s venture into the world of slap fighting was destined to be controversial from the moment it was announced. Not only is the “sport” polarizing in itself due to its high risk of concussions and traumatic brain injuries, but Power Slap League launched just days after the league founder and UFC President was caught on camera in a domestic incident with his wife on New Year’s Eve.

Nevertheless, the project forged ahead. Power Slap: Road to the Title, the league’s weekly TBS series, premiered Wednesday, January 18. Viewership has been relatively steady, averaging approximately 309,000 viewers and a .10 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic after six weeks.

Episode 6: 309K viewers (0.10 rating)

Episode 5: 275K viewers (0.09 rating)

Episode 4: 275K viewers (0.08 rating)

Episode 3: 284K viewers (0.09 rating)

Episode 2: 413K viewers (0.13 rating)

Episode 1: 295K viewers (0.10 rating)

When Power Slap announced its season finale would be offered on pay-per-view, the news was met with skepticism. Enough people are watching the weekly TBS show, but would viewers open their wallets to see the culmination of this controversial social experiment?

Power Slap Finale to Stream Free on Rumble

This question will remain unanswered for now. Whether viewership was to blame, or league officials had other metrics that indicated underwhelming interest, there’s been a change of plans.

Instead of airing on pay-per-view, the #PowerSlap1 finale is now scheduled to stream live on the conservative-leaning Rumble social media platform.

Dana White announced the news Saturday night on social media.

#PowerSlap1 Finale will be LIVE and FREE only on @rumblevideo on March 11th at 9pmET pic.twitter.com/pVwoPYna4N — danawhite (@danawhite) February 26, 2023

The finale will feature four championship fights, crowning inaugural champions in each of the league’s four weight divisions. The main event will see coaches Darius the Destroyer and Wolverine squaring for the Heavyweight title.

Are you planning to watch the Power Slap League’s season one finale, now that it’s free?