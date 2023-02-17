Rampage Jackson A “Bigger Fan” Of Francis Ngannou Following UFC Departure

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou only enhanced his stock in the eyes of Quinton “Rampage” Jackson by exiting the promotion.

Currently, Ngannou sits as one of the most talked-about and hottest free agents in combat sports. That comes following his departure from MMA’s premier promotion, which was confirmed by UFC President Dana White last month.

During a press conference, White claimed that “The Predator,” who held the heavyweight title at the time of his exit, left the UFC in order to pursue more money for fighting lesser competition.

Heavyweight Francis Ngannou has been stripped of his UFC title and is now an unrestricted free agent, Dana White announced at the #UFCVegas67 post-fight press conference. pic.twitter.com/sNyrN8l6Y0 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 15, 2023

In his own statement following confirmation that he’d turned down the UFC’s final contract offer, Ngannou insisted that White’s claims weren’t truthful.

Instead, he suggested that the promotion had maintained its position on his desire to venture to the boxing ring, and also dismissed terms such as health insurance and athlete advocates being present in board meetings.

Having not waived his demands and signed a deal that didn’t match his expectations, Ngannou has received support from many of his peers. That list now includes a fellow former UFC champion.

Jackson Supports Ngannou’s Decision, Offers Aid In Next Step

During a recent interview with Helen Yee, former UFC light heavyweight titleholder Quinton “Rampage” Jackson was asked for his take on Francis Ngannou’s Octagon departure and seemingly likely appearance in the boxing ring.

Having been through a similar experience with the UFC, with his initial exit coming as a result of what he perceived to be the UFC hijacking a major sponsorship deal he had, Jackson believes he and Ngannou are on the “same page.”

With that in mind, Ngannou’s decision to stay true to his principles has improved his standing as someone who “Rampage” admires.

“I look up to him for what he stands for. I understand why he left the UFC. I left the UFC a long time ago, and the UFC tried to paint that narrative like I retired. They stole my Reebok deal,” Jackson said. “So I understand what Francis Ngannou is saying. So, hey, I’m a bigger fan of yours now. I know we’re on the same page.”

Jackson, who hasn’t competed since a knockout loss to Fedor Emelianenko under the Bellator banner in 2019, also addressed Ngannou’s planned switch to boxing. Having expressed a desire to test the pugilism waters himself, “Rampage” offered a helping hand to “The Predator.”

“Hey, get you a great boxing coach. That’s very exciting. I’m jealous ’cause I want to get into boxing,” Jackson stated. “I see a lot of boxers calling him out… Francis, he’s got knockout power in both hands… I would love to train with him and help him out anyway I can.”

