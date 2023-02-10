Randy Brown: “Shiny New Toy” Jack Della Maddalena Deserves Hype

Randy Brown knows that Jack Della Maddalena is commanding a lot of attention ahead of their fight at UFC 284, but he’s not about to let that distract him from doing his job.

“Rude Boy” and Della Maddalena are set to meet in a welterweight bout that is one of the most intriguing fights on the UFC 284 main card. There’s arguably no hotter up-and-comer in the UFC right now than Della Maddalena, and the 26-year-old will be looking to improve his UFC record to 4-0 in his home country of Australia.

While Della Maddalena only joined the UFC last year, Brown has been with the promotion since 2016. The 32-year-old is currently riding a four-fight win streak, and at the UFC 284 media day “Rude Boy” was asked if he feels overlooked at all because of the hype around his opponent.

“You know, shiny new toy,” Brown answered. “That’s how I always see it, shiny new toy. And all the hype is well deserved, he’s really good. It’s just – I am being overlooked, but listen. I’ve been overlooked my entire career, that’s just the nature of my story I guess. So I don’t really look into it too much, I just take it how it is you know? Another guy that I need to get out of there. It’s one of those situations where you gotta go and get it if you want it, you know?

“I Didn’t Have To Take This Fight”

Brown brought an undefeated record into the UFC but was unable to win more than two fights in a row prior to his current run, and the 32-year-old thinks he’s already in a position where he could reasonably challenge the welterweight Top 15.

“I think I’ve been here a long time, I’ve put in a lot of work. And anyone else on a four-fight win streak and beaten the guys that I’ve beaten – or in my situation 7-1 in my last eight, or 6-1 in my last seven – anyone else would have already been fighting the Top 15. I didn’t have to take this fight, you know what I mean? But I didn’t want to sit around and wait. I wanted to go out there and go make a statement. So, why not? What’s the easiest way to do that? It’s to come into someone’s home town and beat them when they’re a young prospect like this.”

Brown is currently on the best run of his UFC career. (Zuffa LLC)

“Rude Boy” may feel overlooked in the matchup and have more UFC experience, but he’ll likely have his hands full when he and Della Maddalena enter the cage at UFC 284. The Australian is undefeated since losing his first two pro bouts and also stopped all three of his opponents in the first round after debuting for the UFC last year.

The welterweight contest between Brown and Della Maddalena stands out as one of the highlights from a UFC 284 main card that is topped by a pair of title fights. The co-main event will see Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett battle for the UFC’s interim featherweight title, and in the headlining bout Alexander Volkanovski will attempt to win a second belt when he challenges Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev.

