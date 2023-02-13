Randy Brown ‘Gutted’ By UFC 284 Loss To Jack Della Maddalena

Despite facing a major setback, Randy Brown is trying to stay positive.

Although Brown has faced some stiff competition during his seven years in the promotion’s welterweight division, his UFC 284 bout against Della Maddalena was arguably the most important fight in his career, to this point. Not only was he facing a high-profile prospect on the rise, but he was doing so as the featured bout on a pay-per-view event held in enemy territory.

Randy Brown Respects Jack Della Maddalena

Things would ultimately not go according to plan for Randy Brown, who found himself in a rear-naked choke, just over two minutes into the contest. It was easy to tell by the look on his face in the moments right after the fight, that the Dana White‘s Looking For A Fight veteran was unhappy with how he performed.

This was a sentiment that was backed up when Brown took to Twitter after his UFC 284 contest, to express how disappointed he was for falling short on the biggest stage of his career. That said, “Rude Boy” was the opposite of his moniker, as he paid respect to Jack Della Maddalena and the Australian fans who attended the event.

“Im gutted, man. Coming up short in big moments like these really hurt. i know we will build back. Congratulations to Jack.He did a good job catching me coming off the cage. Thank you to the people of Perth. The passion here was felt through the electricity in that arena. Thank you,” Brown wrote.

With this defeat, Randy Brown saw his strong four-fight winning streak ended, but all things considered, he appears to be in relatively good spirits. It will be interesting to see how the UFC matches up this 32-year old welterweight moving forward.

What do you want to see next from Randy Brown?