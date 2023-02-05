Renato Moicano Offers ‘Death Penalty’ To Tony Ferguson At UFC 287

Renato Moicano is offering to be an opponent for Tony Ferguson, after he was snubbed on a TUF offer.

For a brief time, it appeared that Ferguson would be booked opposite Conor McGregor, as coaches for The Ultimate Fighter. However, this was proven to not be the case when Dana White announced that McGregor would be coaching against Michael Chandler instead, leaving “El Cucuy” in a state of limbo, regarding his next fight.

Renato Moicano Extends Dark Offer To Tony Ferguson

With this effort to secure a spot coaching TUF falling short, this has led to an open question about what the UFC will choose to do with Tony Ferguson. Someone who is down to be his Huckleberry, is none other than Renato Moicano, who has been itching for a big fight after his submission win over Brad Riddell, in November.

Following confirmation that Ferguson was not going to be competing against Conor McGregor on TUF, Moicano posted to Twitter, calling for a fight with the former interim lightweight champion. More than that, the Brazilian implied a rather serious outcome of the two were to cross paths in the Octagon, with his hopes being for the two to fight at the UFC 287 event that was recently announced to take place in Miami, Florida.

“Since Chandler is scheduled to be coach in TUF not Ferguson… I’m reconsidering about my political views of death penalty’s… hey @TonyFergusonXT are you ready to rumble in Miami !?

This is a bold offer from Renato Moicano, with a fight between he and Tony Ferguson all but promising to deliver fireworks if the UFC goes in that direction. It will be interesting to see how the promotion approaches the next fight for both “El Cucuy” and “Money Moicano,” and if they will scrap in the Octagon.

