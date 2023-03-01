Report: Darren Till Removed From UFC Roster Amidst Recent Skid

UFC middleweight contender Darren Till’s days competing in the Octagon may be coming to a close after a recent report.

UFC Roster Watch reported on Tuesday that Till has been removed from the UFC. Till and his representatives have yet to confirm nor deny his status with the promotion.

It’s uncertain if Till has formally parted ways with the UFC, or if it’s as simple as his contract expired.

Till returned at UFC 282 in December, losing to Dricus du Plessis via third-round submission. He’s lost five of his last six fights, with his lone win during the current span coming via split decision against Kelvin Gastelum.

Before the loss to du Plessis, Till lost back-to-back fights to former champion Robert Whittaker and Derek Brunson. A move to middleweight hasn’t paid off for Till, with three-straight defeats at 185lbs.

Darren Till’s UFC Future Uncertain After UFC 282 Loss

Darren Till (Image Credit: Luke Walker/Zuffa LLC)

Till has recently teased a move to the PFL at some point in his career, and that possibility might come to fruition if he’s released. The PFL regular season begins in April and runs through the holiday season.

Till made his UFC debut against Wendell de Oliveira in May 2015, picking up a second-round knockout. He went on to win four straight fights over the likes of Stephen Thompson and Donald Cerrone.

A welterweight title loss to Tyron Woodley at UFC 228 would be the beginning of Till’s recent skid. He went on to lose to Jorge Masvidal before moving full-time to middleweight.

Till could re-sign with the promotion, but as of now, his immediate future appears to have more questions than answers.

What is your reaction to Darren Till’s reported UFC removal?