Rob Font Plans To “Club & Sub” Adrian Yanez At UFC 287 (Exclusive)

UFC bantamweight contender Rob Font plans to stop Adrian Yanez’s hype train in its tracks at UFC 287 in Miami.

Font and Yanez will clash at UFC 287 on April 8th in a massive bantamweight main card matchup. The winner will enter the bantamweight title conversation, especially with a devastating finish in the Octagon.

Font is looking to get back on track after back-to-back losses to José Aldo and Marlon Vera. His last win came against former UFC champion Cody Garbrandt in May 2021.

Font is mostly known for his ferocious pace with his boxing on the feet. But, he wants to not only get the win over the surging Yanez but earn his first submission in nearly six years.

Rob Font Enters UFC 287 With A Massive Chip On His Shoulder

During an exclusive interview with MMA News, Font revealed his plans to give Yanez a reality check at UFC 287.

“I want to get a submission under my belt, I haven’t gotten one in a while,” Font said. “I wanna club and sub this guy. Bang, hit with a couple punches, put him down. But I definitely want to get back to a couple of submissions here and there.”

Font will face a tough test against Yanez at UFC 287. He hasn’t lost since joining the UFC in 2020, earning recent victories over the likes of Tony Kelley and Davey Grant.

Font will easily be the biggest challenge of Yanez’s career to date. He’s fought some of the top bantamweights in the UFC and defeated former title challengers like Marlon Moraes.

The 35-year-old Font plans to remind the bantamweight division of his tenacity at UFC 287, and move a step closer to his title aspirations.

