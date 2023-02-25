Rob Font Predicts Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo (Exclusive)

UFC bantamweight contender Rob Font understands the business perspective surrounding Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo.

Sterling and Cejudo are rumored to face off at UFC 288 later this year, although nothing has been formally announced by the promotion. Cejudo returns after retiring following a win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249.

Font, who has lost back-to-back fights to José Aldo and Marlon Vera, could get back into the title conversation with a win over Adrian Yanez. He and Yanez will battle at UFC 287 in a fascinating matchup stylistically.

Font has his eyes on getting a UFC title, so he’ll be paying close attention to how things play out between Sterling and Cejudo. He feels that the fight will do a lot to entertain the fans and dismisses the notion that it’s not a fan-friendly booking.

Rob Font Weighs In On Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo

During an exclusive interview with MMA News, Font gave his breakdown for the rumored Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo title fight.

“I love it, I love the fight,” Font said of Sterling vs. Cejudo. “I’m more interested in the press conference and the pre-fight hype. Henry always brings it, Aljamain’s hilarious as well. As far as the fight goes, I’m gonna stick with the champ on this one.”

Sterling last defended the belt against former champion TJ Dillashaw at UFC 280 last October. After originally hinting at some time off, he’ll likely return to face Cejudo.

Sterling first earned the belt by disqualification against Petr Yan at UFC 259. He went on to defeat Yan in the rematch at UFC 273.

Before retiring, Cejudo was one of the best pound-for-pound fighters, with titles at flyweight and bantamweight. He’s hinted at not only reclaiming the bantamweight throne but potentially challenging Alexander Volkanovski at featherweight.

Font feels Sterling will do enough to get the win over Cejudo. In the meantime, he’s looking to get back on track and garner the attention of the top contenders.

