Middleweight Rivals Robert Whittaker & Israel Adesanya Hug It Out At UFC 284

Former UFC middleweight champions Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya shared a cordial moment recently despite their heated past.

Whittaker and Adesanya were front and center to watch UFC 284 last weekend in Perth, Australia. The two middleweights headlined an Australia-based card at UFC 243 when Adesanya knocked out Whittaker to earn the belt.

Whittaker and Adesanya met again at UFC 271, with Adesanya earning a unanimous decision win. But some, including Whittaker, felt he had done enough to win on the judges’ scorecards.

The two Oceanic stars haven’t seen eye to eye in recent years. Stemming from their trash talk ahead of UFC 243, to their heated competitiveness, Whittaker and Adesanya are two of the biggest rivals in middleweight history.

Israel Adesanya & Robert Whittaker Set Beef Aside At UFC 284

In a recent Instagram story, Adesanya appeared to cool down his past heated rivalry with Whittaker.

From Israel Adesanya’s Instagram story

“Me mate Rob,” Adesanya captioned.

After defeating Whittaker at UFC 271, Adesanya went on to defeat Jared Cannonier before a loss to Alex Pereira. He’ll face Pereira in a title rematch later this year at UFC 287.

As for Whittaker, he’s been the callout target of Khamzat Chimaev and others at the top of the heap. He hasn’t ruled out an eventual move to 205lbs after a few more fights at middleweight.

Whittaker’s dislike of Adesanya has cooled down a bit since UFC 271, but he still wants another shot at the belt. He most recently defeated Marvin Vettori at UFC Paris and was supposed to face Paulo Costa at UFC 284.

Whittaker and Adesanya’s careers will always be linked. For now, it seems they’re on respectful terms ahead of a potential third fight.

Will Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker fight for a third time during their careers?