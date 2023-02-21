Robert Whittaker Reiterates “Love” For MMA With Video Of UFC Paris Masterclass

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker seemingly remains as passionate as ever about the sport of mixed martial arts.

In terms of the modern group of 185lbers, not many have achieved as much success and prominence as Whittaker. “The Reaper” moved up to the division in 2014 after going 3-2 as a welterweight.

Since then, the Australian has held the middleweight gold and added names like Uriah Hall, Derek Brunson, Yoel Romero, Jared Cannonier, and Darren Till to his record. And despite finding somewhat of a boogeyman in Israel Adesanya, Whittaker’s love for MMA appears to be at its highest.

This week, Whittaker was in reflection mode, analysing the intricacies of the martial arts game. In a Twitter post, the 32-year-old attached footage of his latest masterclass inside the Octagon, making note of all the work and dedication that goes into a 15-minute contest.

“The culmination of hundreds of hours of work with dozens of people,” Whittaker wrote. “Hours and hours of worries, doubts, hopes and fears all expressed in 15 minutes. It’s ironic we train so hard to be confident in martial combat yet expose ourself to millions of fans at home. I love this sport @ufc”

The video accompanying the caption shows both the offensive and defensive success that Whittaker enjoyed last time out at UFC Paris. In the French capital, Whittaker rebounded from his second loss to now-former champion Adesanya by dominating Marvin Vettori.

But while that victory maintained Whittaker’s position in title contention and status as one of the best in the division, he hasn’t had the opportunity to build upon that momentum as of yet.

Whittaker Remains Without An Opponent Following Latest Win

Earlier this month, Whittaker was present inside Perth’s RAC Arena for the first event in his country since UFC 243 in 2019, an event that saw his middleweight reign brought to an emphatic halt at the hands of “The Last Stylebender.”

While the Australian had initially hoped to a record a victory in front of his home fans for the first time since 2016, he was left off the UFC 284 card courtesy of a contractual dispute between the promotion and the #6-ranked Paulo Costa.

Nevertheless, Whittaker was still in attendance to enjoy the action with his compatriots, and spur the likes of Jack Della Maddalena and Justin Tafa to victory.

Now, though, “The Reaper” is setting his focus back on his own mission inside the cage, which currently sees him stuck without an opponent in his crosshairs following confirmation that Adesanya will run it back with newly crowned titleholder Alex Pereira.

With that, it appears that Whittaker’s future will depend on the result of the UFC 287 main event on April 8. While the possible middleweight arrival of Khamzat Chimaev has represented another option, with both men showing interest, there’s yet to be any concrete confirmation of the Chechen-born Swede’s welterweight departure.

In the meantime, Whittaker looks to be sharpening his tools in the gym. And judging by his recent social media post, he’s not short on motivation despite his recent opponent frustrations.

