Robert Whittaker Reveals The Hardest Striker He’s Faced In The UFC

Former UFC Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker recently shed some light on whose shots have hurt the most during his run in the Octagon.

‘Bobby Knuckles’ was initially expected to compete tonight at UFC 284 against Paulo Costa. Due to ongoing contractual issues between ‘Borrachinha’ and the UFC, the fight ultimately fell through.

Last year, ‘The Reaper’ went 1-1 in the Octagon, falling to then-champion and longtime rival Israel Adesanya before defeating Marvin Vettori.

The Adesanya title bout at UFC 271 in February 2022 marked Whittaker’s first fight in 10 months. In April 2021, the popular Australian star almost bit off more than he can chew against Kelvin Gastelum.

Robert Whittaker On Kelvin Gastelum’s “Heavy Hands”

Despite his absence from the card, Robert Whittaker made an appearance at UFC 284’s recent Q&A event. The No.2-ranked middleweight contender was asked who hits the hardest of the many foes he’s faced in the Octagon.

Leaving the fighters who’ve actually finished him to the side, ‘The Reaper’ revealed that Kelvin Gastelum’s shots rank as the nastiest he’s ever taken.

“[Other than the guys] that finished me, probably [Kelvin] Gastelum. He just had some heavy hands from like no range.” (h/t Sportskeeda)

Kelvin Gastelum

Whittaker ultimately got the better of Gastelum via unanimous decision back at UFC on ESPN 22. The hard-fought contest netted them ‘Fight of the Night’ bonuses. Since then, Whittaker has remained a key figure near the top of the middleweight scene. Gastelum, meanwhile, has only fought once since then, losing to Jared Cannonier via unanimous decision back in August 2021.

If Alex Pereira manages to defeat Israel Adesanya again at UFC 287, Robert Whittaker’s path to another title shot becomes considerably clearer. A win over a contender like Costa likely would have helped seal it regardless of the UFC 287 result.

Would you like to see Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa happen at a later date?